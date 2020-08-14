As the Denison Development Alliance looks to redevelop one of the city’s long-vacant industrial sites, another brownfield still waits for development.

Officials with the DDA said this week that they plan to renew their focus on redeveloping the former W J Smith Wood Preserving site on Morton Street, following progress on the redevelopment of the Johns Manville site. Earlier this week, the DDA signed a real estate contract for the JM site, setting the stage for the DDA to purchase and redevelop it as a light industrial park.

With this project, which dates back 30 years, now moving forward, officials said they can shoft their focus toward the redevelopment of the former wood treatment plant, which has been a project for than 15 years.

"They treated that wood with creosote to make what we all know and railroad ties and landscaping materials," DDA President Tony Kaai said.

"We’ve got to figure out a way to get it through the bankruptcy court and get that property developed," DDA President Tony Kaai said. "It has been on our list of things to get done, just like JM was. Now we can focus more on that."

The former wood treatment plant is hardly as noticeable as the former JM pipe production plant. Rather than being located along the highway on one of the city’s major gateways, the wood production site is tucks away along Morton Street, shielded from sight by a line of trees and overgrowth. The only real marker of the site’s existence is a small, iron gate tucked away from Morton. Inside the gate, a building can be seen in the distance, but nothing else.

W J Smith was a staple of Denison’s industries for decades, where it treated wooden beams with creosote for the production of railroad ties. The tar-like material has often been used to treat wood to prevent it from rotting in everything from railroad ties and phone poles to some nautical uses.

However, the site went into disuse some time in the 1990s and remained mostly vacant.

"When I came here in 2000, you could still smell that creosote all over, because I lived near it," Kaai said.

Creosote has since gone under regulated use due to its carcinogenic properties.

In the 2000s the EPA issued an emergency order to clean the site and remove the creosote that was at the location. Kaai said it was determined that the creosote at the former plant was being washed down stream and posing a contamination hazard.

This led the EPA and Katy Industries to invest heavily in the site, which was later deemed eligible for redevelopment.

"They spent somewhere around $10 million to clean that up," Kaai said. "They had to do it with the EPA and they got it done. The end result was a letter from the EPA that is called a letter or reuse."

Kaai said the site could be used for a myriad of purposes ranging from recreational to retail and residential. At one point, the site was considered for a small-scale version of what would become Texoma Health Foundation Park, Kaai said.

About a year ago, a developer had expressed interest in the site for development as a mixed use development with a mixture of commercial, residential and potentially some light-industrial uses.

"Our vision was mixed use with residential and retail, some service industry with office buildings," Kaai said.

However, by this point, thie future of the site was in the hands of the bankruptcy courts, Kaai said.

About three years ago, just as the site was cleared for reuse, Katy Industries filed for bankruptcy and many of their assets were acquired by an investment group, Kaai said. Since then, the discussions of the site have gone quiet.

"We are just kind of stopped until we can get through this bankruptcy," Kaai said. "We really have no arms to twist to keep this moving forward."

With the JM property now on its way to seeing new life, Kaai said he hopes to be able to focus more resources on bringing the same life to another site closer to the city’s core.

Michael Hutchins is the local government reporter for the Herald Democrat. He can be reached at mhutchins@heralddemocrat.com.