BONHAM — The Lady Pirates were in position to extend the match but part of the issue is there are a bunch of Lady Pirates who have never really been in that position before.

Collinsville has plenty of new faces on the court this season and less than a week of action has already turned each contest into a lesson.

"Any game experience is key. What matters is my young team needs playing experience," Lady Pirates head coach Melissa Johnson said. "That’s what we’re striving for. We’re trying to find a balance."

So when Collinsville held an eight-point lead early in Game 3 and was trying to keep Bonham from a sweep, it looked like there the Lady Warriors might end up with some pressure to avoid going the distance. The Lady Pirates were still up six late in the frame but the inexperience of the moment got the better of them as Bonham rallied and finished off the 25-7, 25-16, 25-21 victory in non-district action.

"Getting better is the key," Johnson said. "We find a little chemistry; now we need to find a way to finish games."

The Lady Pirates (0-2) got better as the match progressed, just like they did in their opening loss to Pottsboro. It might take some time to work out the details but Collinsville is willing to put in the work.

"Trying different things — same players but different rotations," Johnson said. "We’re trying to find chemistry. We’re trying to find a rotation as we are preparing for when district starts."

Taylor Sheppard, Katie Johnson and Addisyn McDonnell provided the offense for Collinsville, which hosts S&S on Monday night.

Alli Kirkpatrick and Annie Ukpe led the way for Bonham (1-1), which bounced back after getting swept by Farmersville in its opening match.

Collinsville lost two-thirds of its rotation to graduation — Katy Claytor, Lexie Martin, Gracie Cavin and Carrie Johnson — off a team which finished 37-11 and had its best season in five years by reaching the region semifinals before losing against eventual Class 2A state champion Crawford.

Now the Lady Pirates are in a spot where more than half the roster is underclassmen — paced by four freshmen and three sophomores.

"I lost four starters who had started their sophomore, junior, senior years. Lotta new roles to play," Johnson said. "We’re rebuilding and reloading at the same time."

Bonham is in a similar situation. The Lady Warriors lost eight seniors from a team which reached the third round of the Class 3A bracket for the first time since 2008 before losing in five games to eventual region runner-up Gunter.

The Lady Warriors jumped out an 18-5 lead in Game 1 thanks to an 11-1 run and quickly finished things off to gain the early upper hand.

It was a different story in the second stanza as Collinsville went ahead at 3-2 and held it until Bonham was powered by Kirkpatrick and Breauna Killgo with a 8-1 burst as the Lady Warriors held a 12-8 advantage.

Collinsville pulled within a point at 13-12 and forced a timeout but Bonham regrouped with five consecutive points. The Lady Pirates trimmed the margin back to three — 18-15 — before another 5-0 run allowed the Lady Warriors to take the first two games.

The Lady Pirates opened Game 3 with three quick points and Johnson, Haidyn Bryson and Madison Ashton were in the middle of a 7-0 surge that gave the visitors a 10-2 advantage.

There wasn’t much movement by Bonham for the next several points as Collinsville was up 15-7 and then 18-12 before things quickly changed. Bonham notched 11 of the next 12 points to rally from down six to up four at 23-19 and then complete the sweep just moments later.