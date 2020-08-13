For the month of June, both Sherman and Denison saw continued increases in sales tax revenue over the previous year, with Sherman reporting a 14 percent increase over the previous June.

The positive growth for both cities comes following a hard spring for many cities due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The falling retail sales, accompanied by many retailers temporarily closing in April, has led many cities to tighten their belts during the economic uncertainty.

"We continue to be very, very encouraged by the sales tax numbers we are seeing," Sherman Community and Support Services Manager Nate Strauch said.

June’s numbers, which were released this week by the Texas State Comptroller’s Office, represent the latest in a roller coaster shift in revenue for the city of Sherman during the pandemic.

In June, the city initially reported that the city’s sales tax revenues were down 16 percent for April when compared to April 2019. However, this was later adjusted to just a 5 percent decreased when one-time items and corrections were removed. May saw modest improvements with the city reporting a 3.59 percent increase for the month.

While June showed promising numbers, he cautioned that the Sherman market is being buoyed by four large companies that are all making significant sales during the pandemic. Meanwhile, the remaining businesses in the city range from those doing well during a hard year to those struggling to survive.

Strauch said Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s and Sam’s Club make up about 25 percent of the city’s sales tax revenue and all four saw their sales tax receipts increase by an average of 25 percent.

"The economic pain has not been spread evenly across the city and it has not been spread evenly across the country either."

Another new boon for the city that came in 2020 was a change to how local sales taxes are calculated for online retailers like Amazon. While normally the city would only get a few thousand dollars from sales taxes from Amazon, this has risen to the five figures, Strauch said.

Strauch cautioned that although the city is up about 2 percent for the year, it was far too early to say Sherman was clear of the pandemic yet. That would be determined by factors far outside of Sherman’s city limits.

"Even if we are doing well locally, there are so many unanswered questions on the state and national level that we aren’t comfortable saying we are out of the woods yet," he said.

Despite the caution, Sherman Economic Development Corp. President Kent Sharp said the city is still doing far better than larger communities, some of which are still seeing 20 percent or higher losses.

Sharp attributed this to a reliance on travel, hotel occupancy and the entertainment industry that isn’t as sharply felt in Sherman.

Meanwhile, Denison continued to see steady growth in June. According to the state comptroller’s site, Denison saw a 3.68 percent increase to its sales taxes.

"Denison has been fortunate to remain positive throughout this entire cycle," Denison Development Alliance Vice President William Myers said. "We’ve been very pleased as the anticipation was that there would be a negative. Denison has shown to be very robust through the pandemic."

While retail has never been the biggest contributor to Denison’s coffers, Myers said manufacturing has seen a 36 percent increase over the past year, while professional services and retail have seen losses.

Michael Hutchins is the local government reporter for the Herald Democrat. He can be reached at mhutchins@heralddemocrat.com.