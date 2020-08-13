DURANT – COVID-19 has claimed another local event.

The annual 24th annual Magnolia Festival, which had already been rescheduled this year to take place Nov. 5-7, has been canceled entirely.

The Magnolia Festival of Oklahoma and Durant Area Chamber of Commerce made the announcement Aug. 13.

In a statement, the organizations said, "The Magnolia Festival Committee has been committed to observing the recommendations put forth by public health officials since the beginning of this unprecedented situation along with following guidelines from the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, where the Festival is held.

"The most current information released by government and health care officials continue with the recommendations to consider postponing events and limiting attendance throughout the fall months. Therefore, the current environment makes it impossible for us to hold a safe and enjoyable event for our attendees, exhibitors and volunteers in November 2020."

Organizers thanks exhibitors, sponsors, volunteers, the Choctaw Nation and city of Durant "for their commitment and support during this challenging time."

The committee has reportedly already begun planning for next year’s Magnolia Festival, which is scheduled to be held July 3-5, 2021 in Durant. "Our promise to you is to make our 2021 Magnolia Festival the biggest and best event yet."