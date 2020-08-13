Calendar

Aug. 26-27 –TPW Commission Meeting (online). To comment on proposed regulations, visit https://tpwd.texas.gov/business/feedback/public_comment.

Sept. 1 – Application deadline for Hagerman NWR archery deer hunts (visit TPWD’s Drawn Hunts web page).

Sept. 1 –Red River Fly Fishers monthly meeting (tentatively scheduled pending COVID-19 restrictions) from 6-8 p.m. at Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Conference Room in Sherman. See www.rrff.org for information.

Sept. 1-Oct. 31- Oklahoma dove season.

Sept. 1-Nov. 12 – First split of Texas North Zone dove season.

Sept. 12-21 – Oklahoma special resident Canada goose season.

Sept. 12-27 – Texas early teal season.

Sept. 12-27 – Oklahoma early teal season.

Sept. 12-27 – Texas early Canada goose season.

Sept. 19 – Whitesboro Ducks Unlimited fundraising dinner at Ranch 82. For information, contact Whitesboro DU chairman Doug Rodgers at (903) 814-5826.

Oct. 1-Jan. 15 - Oklahoma archery deer season.

Oct. 3-Nov. 6 – Texas early archery deer season.

Oct. 24-Nov. 1 - Oklahoma primitive arms / muzzleloading deer season.

Oct. 31-Feb. 28 – Texas quail season.

Nov. 7-8 – Texas North Zone youth-only duck season.

Nov. 7-Jan. 3 – Texas North Zone general whitetail deer season.

Nov. 7-Jan. 3 – General whitetail deer season in Grayson County with means and methods of harvest restricted to lawful archery and crossbow gear.

Nov. 14-29 –First split of the Texas North Zone duck season.

Nov. 14-29 – First split of Oklahoma Zone 2 duck season.

Nov. 14-Feb. 15 - Oklahoma quail season.

Nov. 21-Dec. 6 - Oklahoma deer gun season.

Notes

Some 24-years after he was the "Catch of the Week" in this space, here’s a happy birthday wish going out to Zach Burkhead, son of longtime Herald Democrat outdoors writer Lynn Burkhead and his wife Charissa…. Oklahoma saw a near miss state record bluegill catch a few days ago according to an ODWC social media post. That catch came when 13-year-old Joshua Thomas pulled a 2-lbs., 5-oz. bluegill from a private pond near Tahlequah. The big sunfish falls just short of the current Sooner State record for the species, a 2lbs., 6.4-oz. bluegill caught back in 1987 by Tom Shorter…With the new 2020-21 license year preparing to start across the Lone Star State on Sept. 1, new Texas hunting and fishing licenses will go on sale online and at participating license vendors tomorrow on Saturday, Aug. 15…If you’re interested in applying for TPWD’s Drawn Hunts program, don’t forget that the second application deadline is tomorrow, Saturday, Aug. 15. That deadline is for those wishing to apply for permits in the Archery Deer, Archery Mule Deer, Exotics, and Javelina hunt categories. To apply for any 2020-21 TPWD drawn hunt, please visit the agency’s website at https://tpwd.texas.gov/huntwild/hunt/public/public_hunt_drawing … Also keep in mind that the deadline to apply for Hagerman NWR archery deer hunts is only a couple of weeks off on Sept. 1. For more information on Hagerman NWR archery permits, see the TPWD website address mentioned above…At the summer’s third and final FLW / MLF Bass Pro Tour Super Tournament, Josh Bertrand had the unofficial lead in the final hours of Thursday's third round action on Lake Erie. With today’s final round still yet to come, Bertrand's 59-pound, 6-oz. effort was unofficially just ahead of Jacob Wheeler sitting in second place with 58-12. Texas angler Alton Jones, Jr. was in 7th place with 52-09…

Fishing Reports

At Lake Texoma, water is lightly stained; water temps are 85-88 degrees; and the lake is 0.35 high. TPWD says that striped bass and white bass are still good on live bait and topwater baits when fish are near the surface. However, ODWC says that striped bass action has slowed down as the hottest weather of the summer has arrived. Either way, diving birds are marking feeding schools on the surface throughout the lake. When no surface action is present, use electronics to mark schools along the river channel and flats. Largemouth bass are good for anglers fishing skirted jigs, Texas-rigged plastic creature baits, and crankbaits in 14-24’ of water. Some bass are being caught in shallow water early in the morning on topwater plugs, Chatterbaits, and Pop-R style lures. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs by boathouses, marinas, and near brush piles in 15-25’ of water... At Lake Ray Roberts, site of the 2021 Bassmaster Classic, water is lightly stained; water temp is 88 degrees; and the lake is 0.35 low. TPWD says that largemouth bass are good on finesse worms, Chatterbaits, and bladed jigs fished in 16-26’ of water near flooded timber, points, and channel ledges. White bass are fair in 20-40’ of water on slabs and jigging spoons fished near main lake flats, ledges, and drop-offs. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows fished around standing timber and brush piles…At Lake Fork, water is lightly stained; water temps are 87-91 degrees; and the lake is 1.15 low. TPWD says that largemouth bass are good on plum and dark green plastic craws, diving crankbaits, bladed jigs and Chatterbaits fished near standing timber, points and drop-offs in 14-28’ of water. Some early mornings offer topwater action with plugs and Pop-R style lures is taking place. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in 18-25’ of water over brush piles and near standing timber…At the Blue River near Tishomingo, ODWC is reporting a normal river level, clear water, and a water temp of 80 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass are good on buzzbaits, crankbaits and jerk baits fished around brushy structure, channels, the main creek channel and rocks. Bass fishing has been better in the low light of early morning and late evening with fair numbers being concentrated near the falls where water is cooler and more oxygenated…As the summer season winds down on the Texas Gulf Coast, at Freeport, TPWD says that near the jetties, fish are very active right now as they feed around the big granite rocks. Redfish and speckled trout will be along the shoreline and are good on shrimp. Action on bull redfish is starting to ramp up too…At West Matagorda Bay, TPWD says that sandy and grassy shorelines have held scattered catches of speckled trout for those using shrimp under a popping cork or with soft plastics. Black drum are good on blue crabs fished near deep water transitions. Redfish and trout are good on live bait and will be hanging around reefs. Flounder are good on shrimp fished around the rocks…At Port O'Connor, TPWD says that speckled trout are showing up in larger numbers along the shoreline and near the Intercoastal Waterway. Redfish have been fair to good on shrimp fished under a popping cork while black drum are good on crabs fished around vegetation. Some topwater action is happening early and anglers should concentrate on flats that are close to deep water during the day…

Tip of the Week

Don’t forget next month’s Whitesboro Ducks Unlimited fundraising event, scheduled to take place on Saturday, Sept. 19 at Ranch 82. For more information and to inquire about tickets, please call committee chairman Doug Rodgers at (903) 814-5826. To learn more about Ducks Unlimited, visit the organization’s website at www.ducks.org.