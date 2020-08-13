Mary Harrell, a beloved soul, and resident of Bokchito, Oklahoma, left this life and joined her Savior on Aug. 11, 2020 at the age of 82. She was born in Yarnaby, Oklahoma, to Alonzo Boyd Dagley, Sr., and Amy Ann (Attichinson) Dagley. Mary married Gerald Robinson in Weatherford, Oklahoma, on Oct. 6, 1956. Then, after his passing, she married Doyle Harrell on March 11, 1999 in Bokchito.

Mary loved cared for her home and family. She enjoyed cooking delicious meals for those she loved, and gardening. Mary was a longtime member of the Bokchito Baptist. She believed in working hard, but most of all Mary loved her family beyond measure.

Mrs. Harrell is survived by her son, Larry Robinson of Durant, Oklahoma; granddaughter, Abby Jacoway of Durant; stepchildren Robert Harrell and wife Susan of Bokchito, Dyla Jessie of Sherman, Texas, and Sherrie Mortiz and husband Kim of Sherman; brother Collin Dagley and wife Velma of San Antonio, Texas,. She is also survived by her nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Mrs. Harrell was preceded in death by parents, her husbands, Gerald Robinson and Doyle Harrell, and brothers Alonza, James, Cecil and Asa.

A family hour will be from 9-10 a.m. Aug. 15, 2020 at the Bokchito Baptist Church in Bokchito. The funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. with Bro. Preston Burns officiating. Her final resting place will be the Bokchito Cemetery.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant; www.holmescoffeymurray.com