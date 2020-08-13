Last week, I put together a story on dove hunters needing to work on their wingshooting skills as the 2020 season approaches.

Specifically, I referenced some notes found in a file box out in the garage, some gold mine type information from an interview I conducted years ago with the late Steve Stidham. He was a Wolfe City resident, a dog trainer, and a highly regarded dove hunting expert who got his opening day limit for more than 20 years despite hunting in the North Texas area where getting a limit is a little tougher than it is in other parts of the state.

Stidham, who died unexpectedly back in 2009 at the age of 57, had a lot of friends in the region thanks to his days as a firefighter, as well as being in high demand for working wonders with retrievers.

I actually heard from one of those friends this past week with a nice note on Twitter. "Steve was a friend," the note said. "I shot many, many rounds of skeet at his place in Wolf City. You brought back some good memories! Thanks!"

Actually, I’m the one who should be saying "Thanks!", both to DQDude from Sherman (the reader’s Twitter handle) as well as to experts like Stidham. If they don’t share their expertise, I have little to write about that’s worth reading.

With that idea in mind, how about some more wingshooting advice from the late Hunt County dove hunting expert, specifically on the idea of scouting for doves as the season approaches?

To start with, you don’t want to scout too early. And to find those fabled power lines sagging under the weight of doves waiting for the evening feeding flight to begin, you’ll need to know where to look when you start your scouting chores.

"Scout before the season to find the birds and then obtain permission to hunt," said the late Stidham. "We generally start looking about 10 days before the season. If you find a good field the first or second week of August, that’s all well and good, but the chances are high that the doves will have cleaned that field out and have moved by the middle of August."

Stidham had a preferred date on the calendar that he would wait for to get into his truck and start seriously looking for birds.

"We start scouting about the 20th of August and scout hard and heavy from that point on," he said. "Historically, the majority of the dove in this part of the world are on milo. I think that’s because most wheat has been plowed under."

While milo-also known as sorghum or maize to some hunters — can still be found in the North Texas region along with field corn, it’s not as prevalent as it once was here in the Red River Valley. And oftentimes, the fields that are still planted are leased up by outfitters operating in the area.

So, what’s a would-be dove hunter to do? Simple — find milo if you can. And if you can’t, realize that there are other options, including waterholes along with natural and native food resources.

For waterholes, you’ll want to find dwindling stock tanks that aren’t too little and aren’t too big along with a lot of bare ground around the edge. Doves don’t like to fly into anything with a lot of understory since such natural fluff can contain all kinds of predators. If there’s a dead snag or two around the pond for the birds to fly into and use as an observation post, all the better.

What about natural food sources?

"They love sunflower and dove weed when there is clean understory with it," said the late Stidham. "But that generally doesn’t mature out in this part of the state until mid-September at the earliest."

If knowing when to look and where to look are two key components in the art of successfully scouting for pre-season doves, then it also pays to know how the weather will affect the birds and their daily flight movements as the Sept. 1st opener approaches.

If the weather stays hot and dry like it is at the time of this writing, then the early season patterns are usually dependable, and the bird concentrations are usually big and readily seen on a late afternoon drive through farm country.

But if a late August cold front and accompanying rain — or tropical trouble surging northward from the Texas Gulf Coast — cause showery, unsettled weather, then things are subject to change quickly.

When I interviewed Stidham years ago, it was one of those August seasons where the heat wasn’t terribly severe and there was more rain and mud than one might usually expect in the final days of summer.

"This showering around makes the doves very flighty," said Stidham. "It does several things. It keeps them from concentrating up like they would in a normal, stable August weather pattern.

"It also messes up their flight pattern. If we’ve been watching a field with a lot of doves with typical hot, 95 or 100 degree weather, then you can almost set your watch by the time that the first birds will come into the field.

"But when it rains (in late summer), that whole schedule gets screwed up. You’ll have some coming in at 1 o’clock, some at 4 o’clock, and some at other times."

What does that mean for the successful dove hunter? Simply this — you’ll need to scout earlier and drive father to find more than one sure-fire option that is loaded up with birds.

But as the September 1st dove season opener nears — a virtual holy day for hunters across Texas — all of that hard work is worth the effort.

Especially as you’re walking out before sundown, carrying a hefty limit in the back of your hunting vest.

That’s what Stidham specialized in and his advice is as timely now as ever. I know I plan to be following it this upcoming season and so should you.