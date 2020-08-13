Is everyone like me tired of poll results?. How they took a simple word from back in the past and changed the spelling to a poll is a shame. In my growing up we had poles too. The only differences were our poles were cane fishing poles.

Granddad had six poles and results were easy to count. Back at the farm he would take a pole and me to the creek to fish. He fished; I chased grasshoppers.

As I got older, we would go to Lake Texoma. Once again, we had poles. Granddad would roll down the back windows on his old 4-door Chevy and stick the poles in them and down by his foot. Other people would strap their poles over the top of their car and tie them down. We would stop at the old bait store and gas station where 121 and 1417 meet today.

Minnows were three dozen for a dollar and everyone always got more than three dozen for their dollar. Granddad liked going to Flowing Wells because it had a metal fishing dock, or down to what is now the Texoma Fisheries Station but back then it was the game warden's house.

The rock bank in the spring had crappie. Granddad after counting the poles would put out six and with Grandmother also fishing and watching me, they always managed to catch fish. Today the use of the word pole spelled like it should be is generally talking about a power outage. Just reminiscing and hoping I can take some of the readers my age or older on a trip down memory lane.

Well I don’t know much about this virus that’s going around but it isn’t infecting me so far. What has taken a hold of me is the striper virus; it’s pretty dangerous because I got bit by one in a schooling bunch and I’m chasing them now. Really, I still prefer black bass but in the day time they are hard to catch. Now I’m on the lake at dawn.

Last Thursday saw Roger and I in is pontoon boat going out after stripers. We were headed down to where the flotilla of boats I wrote about a week or so ago were fishing. As we passed a small cove, I saw splashes in the back of it. Turning in we were the only boat around and the fish were going crazy.

Now if being in the middle of a school of big fish like this coming up everywhere doesn’t get you excited and, in a hurry, to get a lure in the water we need to know where to send the flowers cause you is dead. We caught fish. Thursday night his son Jeff came up and we went out again Friday morning and into the same cove.

While we were sitting there talking about if we should go or stay, a big bobcat came down to the water’s edge not 50 feet from us. He acted like he didn’t know or didn’t care we were there as he just walked the edge. All at once the water exploded as stripers were knocking shad in the air. You didn’t have to cast far to catch one. It was fast and furious as we, the fish and shad were all moving fast.

While all this was going on, I heard Jeff yell his reel wasn’t working. I had given him a spinning reel and he was fishing with it upside down and the handle had fell off. It took me a minute to figure out what was wrong — he was cranking the reel backwards and the handle came out. Turning it over and putting the handle back in and getting it ready to fish with big splashes all around us, I got him back in the water where he caught a fish.

We caught fish and released them but before they went down. The five rods I had brought for us to fish with were down to one: mine. The rest were in birds’ nests. They were picking out the tangles as I moved us on down to the next place; we could see them breaking. They managed to get one rod usable and I let them have mine. By this time, we were down off the Point Restaurant and started catching them again, then the fish were gone.

Saturday saw us with the Jason Powell, owner of the Fish Market where I catch my crappie, in the boat with us and we went to what we now call Bobcat Cove. This time there were only a few stripers in it and they were small. Leaving when we got to the mouth there was a school of bigger fish churning the water, we caught some before they went down only to come up about 200 yards in front of us.

Just as we got to them, they moved again, once again they were going big time in front of the Point Restaurant. We caught some but our offerings weren’t well taken that morning. At 8 a.m. you couldn’t find a fish anywhere so we went in. The only baits we used were corks and streamers. Three rods using corks with four-foot leaders don’t need to have but one hook as the long tails aren’t picky about what they catch.

I know I’m going fishing Friday morning early with two friends from the Metroplex. While nothing will make you feel good as the temp climbs, be careful and drink before you feel thirsty. You also need strong suntan lotion, a long-sleeve shirt, big hat and good sunglasses. Don’t buy cheap glasses; your sight is worth the extra money. If wearing shorts slop SP50 on those legs. If you are out in the sun a lot this summer, think about a visit to Texoma Dermatology and get a complete once-over this fall.

Night time fishing looks like the way to go. The Little Dixie Bass Club August Night Tournament out of Catfish Bay had 17 teams’ fish. Fifty-five fish were caught. First place was Ron and Rusty Geisler with five fish at 17.13 pounds and big bass was a six-pounder. Second was Jon Clouse and Ed Larkin with five fish totaling 15.44 pounds; third was Brason Miller and Tommy Sheid with five fish at 13.04 pounds; fourth was Joe Johnson and David McCutchens with five fish going 12.96 pounds and fifth was Chris Farris and Chad Varner with five fish at 12.74 pounds.

Tight lips no mention of baits used. Some of these guys will be fishing the Future Bass Tournament going out of Caney Creek Saturday.