Denison police

Between Monday and Wednesday, the Denison Police Department received almost 200 calls for service.

The calls for service received from midnight Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday total nearly 100 calls. Eighteen reports were for traffic stops.

Two calls were to report disturbances and 14 calls were to report suspicious activity. There were two welfare checks and a single follow up. Six calls were related to burglary alarms and vehicle thefts or burglaries.

Eight calls were to have more police presence in certain areas around the city.

Between midnight Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday, the department received 101 calls for service. Two of those calls were to report a possible burglary in progress.

Eleven calls were to report disturbances and 14 calls were to report suspicious activity. Fifteen calls were related to traffic stops. Nine calls were to request more police presence in certain areas and four calls were for welfare checks.

Six of those calls were labeled as misdials or hangups.

Sherman police

Burglary - On Monday, officers were dispatched to the area of the 300 block of W. Dulin Street in reference to a burglary of a vehicle. Officers arrived and learned several unlocked vehicles were burglarized in the area during the nighttime hours. An offense report for burglary of vehicle was completed.

Burglary - On Monday, a female complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect made entry into her vehicle and stole property. The vehicle was parked at a residence located in the 1220 block of South Montgomery in Sherman. The incident occurred between Aug. 9-10. A burglary of a vehicle report was generated.

Burglary - On Aug. 10, a male complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect made entry into his vehicle and stole property. The vehicle was parked at a residence located in the 1700 block of West Crescent Drive in Sherman. The incident occurred between Aug. 8-9. A burglary of a vehicle report was generated.

Theft - On Aug. 9, Sherman Officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 100 block of N Cleveland Ave. A vehicle occupant was found to be in possession of a stolen firearm. Offense reports were generated.

Burglary - On Aug. 11, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a Theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property from a vehicle located in the 500 block of South Gribble Street in Sherman Texas. A burglary of a vehicle report was generated.

Burglary - On Aug. 11, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect made entry into his unlocked vehicle and stole property. The vehicle was parked at a residence located in the 1300 block of Blanton Place in Sherman. A burglary of vehicle report was generated.

Forgery - On Aug. 11 a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding forgery. The complainant stated someone wrote an unauthorized check on his account. The complainant resides in the 1700 block of N. Binkley Street in Sherman, Texas. A forgery of a financial instrument report was generated.

Burglary - On Aug. 11, an officer was dispatched to the 1700 block of Fairway Drive in reference to a burglary. During the night an unknown person stole a large amount of power tools from the residence. An offense report was completed for burglary of a habitation.

Criminal mischief - On Tuesday, an officer was dispatched to the 1400 block of S Sam Rayburn Freeway East in reference to someone using electricity from a business without the consent of the owner. Upon investigation, it was learned the neighbors had been stealing electricity and water from the business and had not obtained permission from the property owner. A report was generated for "criminal mischief interfering with a public service under $30,000.

Criminal mischief - On Aug. 11, an officer was dispatched to the 300 block of Dorset Drive in reference to a fence that had been cut. A report for criminal mischief was completed.

Harassment - On Aug. 11, a female complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding harassment. The complainant stated a known suspect continues to contact her after she asked him to stop all contact. The complainant resides in the 4500 block of Falcon Drive in Sherman. The incident occurred between Jan. 1 and Aug. 11. A harassment through repeared electronic communication report was generated.

Burglary - On Aug. 11, a Sherman officer was dispatched to an apartment complex in the 2500 block of North Travis. The reporting party advised a locked maintenance building had been broken into several times in the past month, and miscellaneous tools and property had been stolen from the building. A report was generated for burglary of a building.

Harassment - On Aug. 11, a female complainant made contact with an officer in the lobby of the Sherman Police Department regarding harassment. The complainant stated a known suspect continues to send unwanted text messages. The complainant resides in the 1600 block of E. Vietnam Veterans Parkway in Sherman. The incident occurred on Aug. 11. A harassment through repeated electronic communication report was generated.

Fraud - On Aug. 4, a male complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding identity theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect used his information to file unauthorized claims. The incident was discovered on Aug. 3. A fraudulent use of identifying information less than five items report was generated.

Theft - On Aug. 11, Sherman Police Dispatch received a call in reference to some property that had been stolen in the 300 block of Odneal St. The caller stated the items stolen amounted to approximately $200. Officers were dispatched to the area to speak with the caller. A report was generated for theft property $100



Assault - On Aug. 11, an officer responded to the 2700 block of Cedar Park Drive in reference to a delayed assault that occurred on Aug. 10. The officer interviewed the victim and noticed multiple minor injuries. The officer determined an assault occurred. A report for assault causing bodily injury was completed.

Robbery - On Aug. 11, Sherman Police Officers were dispatched to a business in the 400 block of E US Highway 82 in reference to an assault/theft. Upon arrival, Officers determined the suspect attempted to steal $433.57 worth of merchandise. A loss prevention worker attempted to stop the suspect prior to him exiting the store. The suspect left the merchandise and pushed the employee before fleeing the location. The suspect was located and arrested for robbery.

Assault - On Aug. 11, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Crockett Street in reference to a disturbance. Upon further investigation, it was learned an assault occurred. A case number was generated.

Assault - On Aug. 11, officers were dispatched to the 600 S Throckmorton St in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, Officers determined the suspect had assaulted his roommate and broke his phone. The suspect was arrested for assault causes bodily injury family violence, and criminal mischief $100



For more crime news, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/crime.