The number of announced positive cases of COVID-19 in Grayson County rose by 22 Tuesday afternoon.

The new cases brought the county’s active cases to 89.

Nineteen of those people were hospitalized on Wednesday morning, 38 were recuperating at home and 32 more were in a long-term care facility in the county.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in the county dropped to 9.76 on Tuesday evening from 9.93 percent on Monday evening.

The county’s 7-day rolling average for positive tests continued its upward climb from 9.75 percent on Monday evening to 9.76 percent on Tuesday evening.

There were 37 tests pending on Wednesday morning.

The county has also released statistics showing the cities where the people who have tested positive recently live. The following cities in the county currently have active cases, Bells, 2; Denison, 22, which is up from 15; Howe, 2, up from 1; Pottsboro, 2, up from 1; Sherman,55, up from 46; Van Alstyne, 2; Whitesboro, 3; and Whitewright,1.

In addition to the 32 people with active cases in local nursing homes, the county has reported that there are 88 additional patients who are quarantined after close contact with someone who has the virus in those facilities. The county said there are COVID-19 cases in six area nursing homes.

The county's report also said there are three schools locally that are reporting COVID-19 cases including Denison, Whitesboro and Van Alstyne. The report does not say how many students at each school, but it does say that there are a total of five students isolated and three students who are quarantined.

A statement from the GCHD said they are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD.

The GCHD reminds people that if that they have traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has OVID-19 and have developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of that travel, they should call their healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, they should alert their provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department.