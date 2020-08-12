The Denison Development Alliance and city of Denison took the first steps toward securing the former Johns Manville property Monday night when it approved a purchase agreement for the the site.

Monday’s action by the council represents a turning point in a long road for the city’s efforts to clean up the more than 400 acre site, which marks more than three decades of negotiations..

"Obviously for the past 32 years it has been a priority for ever mayor, every council, every DDA board and every DDF board since then," Former Denison Mayor Ronnie Cole said Monday.

For the past few decades, the city has worked slowly to clean up and redevelop the former pipeline production plant, which was built on the north side of town in 1957. At it’s peak, the site employeed 500 workers, but this had dwindled to just 100 when the site closed in 1988.

The site was used to produce transite piping, a material that is comprised of a mixture of concrete and asbestos. The same material, using 14 percent asbestos, was used to coat the walls of the existing buildings on site.

For about 40 years, asbestos products have fallen out of use due to the carcinogenic nature of the material. Special care and techniques must be used when removing material containing asbestos so that it is not inhaled.

DDA President Tony Kaai said the acquisition of the former site was a project he took on his first day. During Monday night’s meeting, Kaai joked that about he has been working to acquire the site for a third of his life.

"This project has been on the top of the list for the council and Denison Development Alliance," Kaai said.

While on paper the DDA will purchase the site for $67,000, in reality JM Eagle will be donating the site to the DDA. Several years ago, the DDA promised to repay JM Eagle $67,000 for cost of survey work if it ever purchased the property.

The primary cost for the prokect will come in the form of the remediation, which is estimated at about $2 million to clear the 40 acres of buildings on the site. In addition to removing the structures, Kaai said about two feet of dirt will also be removed.

Once the site is cleared, Kaai said the DDA plans to market the site as a new industrial park, with a possible focus on distribution and light industry. Kaai said he expects distribution to be a growing industry amid nationwide pushes to bring supply chains back inside the U.S.

Monday’s meeting saw the return of many mayors who helped push the project to where it is today. Three of Denison’s former mayors were in attendance and spoke during the meeting, with a fourth participating as a member of the DDA board. Current Denison Mayor Janet Gott oversaw Monday’s meeting.

Cole said he was happy to see the project finally take a major step forward, even if it took decades to accomplish. He noted that the project is important to Denison as it removes a major blight and eyesore from both one of the gateways to Denison and the state of Texas.

"I am glad to see that finally our front door is being cleaned up and we can welcome people to Denison," he said.

Mayor Gott said commended the efforts of all parties who were involved in the acquisition over the years, but help particular praise for Kaai’s longstanding efforts.

"You never stopped keeping on, and because of your perseverance we are here tonight," she said.

