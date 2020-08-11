Jimmie Louis Tolbert, age 86, of Gunter, Texas, passed away on Aug. 7, 2020, at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, Texas.

Jimmie was born in Durant, Oklahoma, on Dec.13, 1933 to James and Dovie Mae Tolbert. Jimmie was one of seven children. Jimmie proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. He later married the love of his life Rita Kay Welch on Sept. 8, 1957.

Jimmie loved to fish, camping with family, family get-togethers and going to the casino with his friend Joe.

Jimmie was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Carrol D. (Rank) Sutterfield, and Ernie Tolbert, and a daughter-in-law Darda Tolbert. He is survived by his wife, Rita Tolbert, a brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Frieda Tolbert, brother and sister-in-law Sid and Linda Tolbert, sister and brother-in-law Robbie and David Harris, sister Johnnie Aplin, sister-in-law Deanna Tolbert. He is also survived by children Jimmie Lee Tolbert, Charlie and Terri Tolbert, Joe and Nancy Losh, Steve and Kathy Tolbert, Ron and Jill Tolbert, Randy and Ann Tolbert; 13 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

Services were held at 2 p.m. Aug. 10, 2020 at Scoggins Funeral Home Chapel with L.D. Byrd, officiating. Burial followed at the Gunter Cemetery. Pallbearers were Joseph Losh, Drew Tolbert, Ryan Tolbert, Landon Douglas, Ricky McClain, and Sean Milam. Honorary Pallbearer Jason Tolbert-Baghdad, Iraq. The family received friends one hour prior of service.

Services were under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy., Van Alstyne, TX, 75495; 903-482-5225. You may sign the online register book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.