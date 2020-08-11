The number of announced positive cases of COVID-19 in Grayson County rose by 30 Monday afternoon. In addition, the county announced three more COVID-19 related deaths.

The new cases brought the county’s active cases to 71.

Fifteen of those people were hospitalized on Tuesday morning, 28 were recuperating at home and 28 more were in a long-term care facility in the county.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in the county rose to 9.93 percent on Monday evening from 9.68 on Sunday evening.

The county’s 7-day rolling average for positive tests continued its upward climb from 9.68 on Sunday to 9.75 percent on Monday evening.

There were 23 tests pending on Tuesday morning.

The county has also released statistics showing the cities where the people who have tested positive recently live. The following cities in the county currently have active cases, Bells, 2; Denison, 15; Howe, 1; Pottsboro, 1; Sherman,46; Van Alstyne, 2; Whitesboro, 3; and Whitewright,1.

In addition to the 28 people with active cases in local nursing homes, the county has reported that there are 88 additional patients who are quarantined after close contact with someone who has the virus in those facilities. The county said there are COVID-19 cases in six area nursing homes.

A statement from the GCHD said they are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD.

The GCHD reminds people that if that they have traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has OVID-19 and have developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of that travel, they should call their healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, they should alert their provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department.