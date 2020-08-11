Students at the Fierce Motions in Dance studio in Van Alstyne were finally able to perform Aug. 2 at their long-awaited annual recital.

The event is usually held at Van Alstyne High School, but that was not possible this year due to COVID-19. Plan B was to have an outdoor performance, but insurance issues nixed that as well.

Studio owner Donna Kramer-Almon approached city leaders about hosting an indoor event.

"I talked it over with the city and the mayor, and they were fantastic," she said. "We decided that we could keep the (attendance) numbers low."

Pulling off the event during a pandemic required lots of improvisation. The show was held in an upstairs space above the dance studio that would have been under construction if the pandemic hadn’t changed everything.

Dancers were split among four different performances to keep the gatherings small. Audience members were spaced six feet apart to meet safety protocols, and all of the performances were streamed live on Facebook.

In the spring, the studio was closed for 10 weeks. That left only eight weeks for students to prepare.

"They were all troopers," Kramer-Almon said.