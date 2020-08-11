Danny Lee Bussey, a loving brother, uncle and friend passed away Aug. 4, 2020 at Southern Pointe Living Center in Colbert, Oklahoma at the age of 64. Danny Lee Bussey was born on March 15, 1956 to John L. Bussey and Bonnie Fay (Waits) Bussey in Dallas, Texas. Danny loved cooking on his smoker and working in his yard, making sure that it was perfect. Danny enjoyed fishing and being outdoors but was also a homebody who loved being at home. Danny loved his family and friends and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone. He will be dearly missed.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents, John and Bonnie Bussey; Brothers, Mike Bussey, Don Bussey and Johnny Tucker.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are sisters Sandy Wingfield and husband Dale of Caddo, Oklahoma, Kay Blocker and husband Gerald of Larue, Texas; nephews, Chad Wingfield and wife Erika of Caddo, Oklahoma, Shawn Blocker and wife Christie of Larue, Texas, Kyle Bussey, and Brandon Bussey. Nieces, Kerri Crow and husband Mike of Arlington, Texas, Lisa Tucker of Arlington, Texas. Great-nephews, Colton Yarbrough of Caddo, Oklahoma, and Anthony Blocker of Larue, Texas, and great-nieces Lexie and Abbie Wingfield of Caddo Oklahoma, and Braylee Wingfield of Caddo, Oklahoma. Danny also leaves behind his very good friend, Donnie Hyde Sr. and wife Sue of Roberta, Oklahoma.

Celebration of life for Danny Lee Bussey will be 2 p.m. Aug. 15, 2020 at Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home Chapel in Durant, Oklahoma with Bro. Anthony Williams officiating. Services are under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home. www.holmescoffeymurray.com