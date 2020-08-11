Just one day after announcing three new COVID-19 related deahts in Grayson County, Health Department Director Amanda Ortez told commissioners the region will be changing the way it gets information on coronavirus-related deaths.

Two of the three recent deaths were men in their late 80s and mid 50s who resided in Sherman. The third patient, a woman in her early 90s, was a resident of Denison.

"All three patients had presented to a local hospital in Grayson County and subsequently succumbed to the illness. Out of honor and respect for the families, no further personal information will be released," Ortez said in the written statement issued to the media.

On Tuesday, Ortez told Grayson County commissioners that the county is going to change the way it reports deaths from the virus in the future. She said the county has been relying on release of body (to a funeral home) information for the reports that have been issued so far in the pandemic. She said she wants to go to using information from the actual death certificate for all future notifications.

That will mean the health department is relying on the actual cause of death information listed on the death certificate to make the determination of which deaths are related to COVID-19 and which are not. She said all deaths where COVID-19 is deemed to be present will be reported, but that doesn't mean all of those people died from COVID-19. They could have died from complications of diabetes or heart disease but still had COVID-19 at the time of their deaths. That is why they are said to have died COVID-19 related deaths.

Grayson County Judge Bill Magers pointed out that the change could mean it will take longer for the deaths to be publicly reported, but added that it is one way to take the politics out of the reporting.

"It is not a perfect solution," he said, but it is an attempt to make things clearer. The Health Department, Ortez said, still will not be releasing the names of the people who died or any additional information than they have in the past. That information has included the person's gender, their age and their town of residence. It has also included that they died at a local hospital, but did not indicate which one.

Grayson County Commissioner Phyllis James said she doesn't understand why it would matter if they got the information from the state or from the funeral homes.

Ortez said this is simply an attempt to make sure that the correct information gets out in the clearest form possible. She said when the state releases information about people who die COVID-19 related deaths in the county, they don’’t always specify if that person lived in the county or not before they arrived at a hospital in the county. She said because people from neighboring states and counties often avail themselves of hospitals in Grayson County, their COVID-19 related deaths can show up on the state records as deaths in Grayson County even though they are not Grayson County residents. She said those people should be counted in the death totals for their own county and state.

Ortez said changing where they get the information might slow down the release by as much as ten days though they think it won’t generally take that long.