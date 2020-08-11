Bobby F. Heflin was bon on Sept. 3, 1941 in Albany, Oklahoma, to Perry and Theadora "Feachy" Buckmaster Heflin. Bobby passed from this life on Aug. 9, 2020 at his home at the age of 78.

Born and raised in Bryan County, Bobby worked as a tax preparer was a jack of all trades. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing, trapping, hunting and playing poker. Bobby will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Perry and Theadora Heflin.

Bobby is survived by his children Penny Upchurch and husband Brett, Jerry Don Heflin, Kristy Countryman and Cindy Chastain and husband Bruce Knipe; grandchildren Tara Gibson and husband John, Ashton Ovalles and husband Haron, Elizabeth Upchurch, Elizabeth Countryman Laith Armstrong, Steven Chastain and Breanna Chastain; great-grandchildren Logan Weekley, Jaydon Ovalles, Amelia Ovalles, Hayden Gibson and Maddison Stevens; siblings Betty, Mary, Shirley, Woody and Butch; and numerous extended family and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 13, 2020 at Mead Cemetery with Haron Ovalles, John Gibson, Laith Armstrong, Doug Armstrong and Tim Potts serving as pallbearers. John Teel will officiate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Aug. 12 on 6-8 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brownsfuneralservice.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the funeral home for funeral expenses.