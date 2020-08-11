Voters in the city of Sherman will choose who should sit on two seats on the city council when they hit the polls on Nov. 3. The city has opened the filing period for candidates looking to fill the two open positions until Aug. 17.

The November ballot will include votes for Sherman District 2 and District 4, which are currently held by Josh Stevenson and Daron Holland, respectively. As of Monday afternoon, only Stevenson and Holland had filed to run in the respective seats.

The votes for each position will be held on an at-large basis with all Sherman voters able to vote regardless of district.

In order to be eligible for the ballot, candidates must live within the respective district. District 2 is located in northeast Sherman, north of the Washington street railroad tracks and east of Travis Street, while District 4 is located in southwest Sherman, south of the same railroad tracks and west of Travis Street.

Prospective candidates must be U.S. residents over the age of 21 and have lived in Sherman for the past 12 months and be a registered voter.

Anyone interested in becoming a candidate is asked to call the city clerk’s office at (903) 892-7204.