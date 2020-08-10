WHITEWRIGHT — The lineups were announced. The national anthem was played. The whistle blew.

And just like that, for the first time in five months, a high school athletic competition was held in Texoma.

It had been since the middle of March, when baseball and softball teams were playing during Spring Break, when a game or a tournament or a match took place. The University Interscholastic League ended up canceling the rest of the spring sport seasons — which around here have routinely gone into early June thanks to deep runs to state on the diamond — due to the coronavirus pandemic that is still affecting all aspects of day-to-day life and threatened to potentially cancel, or at least postpone, the fall sport seasons.

But last Monday in Class 1A through Class 4A, teams were allowed to start practicing as previously scheduled. Now volleyball matches are in full swing with the first football games less than three weeks away.

"It’s getting back to normal. Something familiar," first-year Whitewright head coach Kailey Marsh said. "We’re extremely happy we got to start on time."

The Lady Tigers were unable to come away with a victory as the Red River Rattlers earned a sweep, 25-15, 25-18, 25-15, in non-district action. But just having a match to prepare for and getting into the normal August routine with school starting next week was a victory in itself and the biggest takeaway — especially because every coach and athlete is aware it could be taken away at any moment.

"We’re day-to-day," Marsh said. "We have told the girls to work hard and be ready all the time because we don’t know what tomorrow brings."

There were some differences in order for the match to be played. Those nearly 100 spectators in attendance were required to wear masks and the usual end-of-contest acknowledgement between the teams at the net was a simple wave and "Good game" before heading to the locker rooms.

Callie McGee had six kills and two aces, Katy Long chipped in four kills and two blocks and Laura Simpson added two kills and four blocks for Whitewright, which plays at Trenton on Tuesday before hosting Paris Chisum and Sam Rayburn on Friday afternoon.

The Lady Tigers played better in the final two games after falling behind early in the opener. In both latter frames, Whitewright pulled even before the Red River Rattlers used a run to put the game away.

"We talk about consistency a lot with the girls," Marsh said. "We do some good things and then follow with errors and our energy kinda gets down."

It was an early 9-3 lead by the Red River Rattlers in the second game before kills from McGee, Simpson and Emily Barnhurst keyed a 5-1 burst. The Lady Tigers tied the score twice — the last at 17 — on a McGee kill, but the Red River Rattlers ended on an 8-1 run for a 2-0 advantage.

Whitewright used a 6-0 spurt behind McGee and Ashton Long to tie Game 3 at 13. But the Red River Rattlers responded with six consecutive points of their own and the Tigers were unable to extend the match.

"The biggest thing that’s improving for us is serve-receive," Marsh said. "That’s something you can see the difference happening. For us to be able to do what we want to do, we have to be better with serve-receive situations."

In Game 1, the teams traded early points and the score was tied at three when the Red River Rattlers reeled off five straight points as part of a 10-1 surge and were able to cruise from there. Whitewright clawed to within five points at 15-10 before Emily Rigsby led a 5-1 charge that widened the gap and the Lady Tigers were never able to get closer than nine points the rest of the stanza.

Whitewright won just four matches last season and went winless in district play. Those are the type of things the Lady Tigers like to focus in practice rather than if they get to practice.

"They’re learning a while new system from me. They’re busting their butts and working hard," Marsh said. "The repetition of it, learning it more is something that’s more smooth and consistent than at the beginning."