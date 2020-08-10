Sherman police

Forgery - On Friday, Sherman Police Department spoke with a complainant who walked into the Police Department Lobby to report forged checks. An officer was dispatched to the lobby. The complainant banks in the 700 block of E. Peyton and was contacted by his bank and later learned a suspect had forged checks totaling $9,009 which were deducted from his checking account. An offense report was generated and the case remains under investigation.

Forgery - On Friday, Sherman Police Department dispatched an officer to the 300 block of South Travis Street in reference to a forgery. Upon arrival, it was found that unknown actor obtained First United Bank’s information and forged checks. The checks were deposited into another bank account. A report was made for Forgery Financial Instrument. The investigation is on going.

Assault - On Friday, an officer was dispatched to a disturbance call at a food bank distribution in the 2100 block of E Tuck St. According to the victim, a customer was upset about the amount of food given to her. The suspect pushed the victim with an open hand; offending her. A report for assault by contact was generated

Assault - On Friday, Sherman Police Department received a call of male stating his grandmother stabbed him with a pen near 500 North Lee Street in Sherman. Officers arrived on scene and spoke with both parties. The male victim had a small puncture wound to his left forearm caused by his 70-year-old grandmother. A report was completed for assault causing bodily injury - family violence was completed and filed at large. No one is in custody at this time.

Theft - On Friday, Sherman officers responded to the 400 block E. US Highway 82 in reference to a theft in progress. The investigation revealed a male and female stole several items from a store, however, when confronted by store employees they left the stolen merchandise and left on foot. Officers located the male suspect. A theft of property $100-750 report was generated.

Assault - On Friday, Sherman dispatch received a call in reference to an assault that occurred in the 1700 block of N Binkley St. The complainant stated she was assaulted by her boyfriend approximately 30 minutes prior, resulting in minor injury. A report was taken for assault of a family/household member impeding breath or circulation and the investigation is ongoing.

Assault - On Saturday, Sherman Police Department dispatched an officer to the 1200 block of East King Street in reference to a disturbance. The caller said he was being assaulted by a female. Upon arrival, it was found that the suspect came by the residence and an argument ensued between her and the victim, her ex-boyfriend. The argument turned physical, resulting in the male being assaulted by his ex-girlfriend. The suspect fled the scene prior to officer`s arrival. A report was made for assault causing bodily injury to a family member. The investigation is on going.

Assault - On Saturday, Sherman Police were dispatched to the 1600 block East Vietnam Veterans Parkway in reference to a disturbance. During the investigation, a female advised she was assaulted. She showed no signs of visible injury. An offense report was generated.

Assault - On Saturday, officers were dispatched to 400 block of Archer Drive in reference to a disturbance. Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the victim who stated her boyfriend assaulted her and would not let her get her property from his residence. No arrests were made. Report for assault causing bodily injury was generated. Investigation is on-going.

Assault - On Saturday, officers spoke with a female who advised she was assaulted in the 300 block of N Walnut St. The female advised another female intentionally bumped into her, causing her to feel pain. The officer did not observe any visible injuries. A report was generated for assault causes bodily injury.

Theft - On Saturday, a female came to the Sherman Police Department reporting her phone had been stolen in the 300 block N Walnut St. She advised she had gotten in an altercation with another female, and believed the other female had stolen her phone. A report was generated for theft of property $100-750.

Found property - On Sunday, a citizen reported to the Sherman Police Department about finding a wallet in the 2800 block of N US 75 NB. The owner could not be located and a found property report was completed.

Found property - On August 9, 2020, a citizen walked into the Sherman Police Department reporting a found wallet in the 1600 block of N Grand Ave. The owner could not be contacted so the wallet was held for safekeeping. A report was completed for found property.

