Grayson County commissioners will consider the impact on their campaign to get a good census count in 2020 when they meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Grayson County Courthouse on Houston Street in Sherman.

Commissioners will consider amending their agreement with Billow Marketing for services regarding the census by extending the contract to Sept. 30 and adding an additional $25,000 to the project.

In earlier meetings, commissioners have stressed how critical it is for the census count to be accurate in the county to allow the county to continue to get a reasonable share of federal appropriations for things like roadways and healthcare.

In addition, commissioners will consider approving the order for the election to be held on November 3.

One of the races on that ballot will find State Sen. Pat Fallon, R-Prosper, replacing former U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Heath, who served as the senator for the 4th Congressional District before being appointed and confirmed as director of national intelligence. Saturday, Grayson County Republicans voted for Fallon to replace Ratcliffe on the local ballot. Fallon will face Democrat Russell Foster in November.