The number of announced positive cases of COVID-19 in Grayson County rose by 35 over the weekend. On Friday the county announced 15 new cases. Twelve more were announced on Saturday and nine more on Sunday.

That brought the county's active cases to 75 Monday morning.

Ten of those people were hospitalized on Monday morning, 35 were recuperating at home and 30 more were in a long-term care facility in the county.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in the county was 9.68 on Sunday evening.

The county’s 7-day rolling average for positive tests went p from 9.50 on Friday morning to 9.68 on Sunday.

There were 20 tests pending on Monday morning.

The county has also released statistics showing the cities where the people who have tested positive recently live. The following cities in the county currently have active cases, Bells, 2; Denison, 15; Howe, 2; Pottsboro, 1; Sherman, 54; and Whitewright,1.

A statement from the GCHD said they are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD.

The GCHD reminds people that if that they have traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has OVID-19 and have developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of that travel, they should call their healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, they should alert their provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department.