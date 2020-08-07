I’m upfront with this column; it is all about nostalgia.

I could most certainly do a dozen columns about music and its place in the life of people at various stages in life, but let’s focus on the summer of 1973.

To set the stage, I was13 years old and between seventh and eighth grades. I was about a year of being into music as a teenager in America during this era. Of course, I knew music and liked it years before, but by July 1973, I was engulfed by music and every popular genre. I got the country and western – which was what it was called back then – connection from my father and his Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn albums. I even listened to Bill Mack (RIP) on WBAP-AM at my part-time job during the long Saturday nights on the paper route.

I was into hard rock and pop rock and even easy listening; just because I loved music! Add my mother’s love of Broadway musicals and singers like Barbara Streisand; and you have music all day every day…

Now, all these years later, I remember those days with fond memories and marvel at the music I grew up with. I don’t dwell on it or think of it at length, so when I was listening to a Top 10 replay of Kasey Kasem’s "American Top 40" from July 28, 1973, I was blown away by all the classic and simply GREAT songs I heard in my youth. Remember, this is all within the same week!

Here are some of them: "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy" (Bette Midler), "Diamond Girl" (Seals and Croft), "Live and Let Die" (Wings), "Smoke on the Water" (Deep Purple), "Touch Me in the Morning" (Diana Ross), "Yesterday Once More" (Carpenters) and Number One was "Bad, Bad Leroy Brown" by Jim Croce.

And the 11-20 songs aren’t too shabby either: "Money" (Pink Floyd), "Monster Mash" (Bobby Pickett), "Kodachrome" (Paul Simon), "Brother Louie (Stories) and "Feeling Stronger Every Day" (Chicago). Now, these may not be the greatest songs of all time, but Man, when you hear them today, they take you back. They all are well written – both lyrically and musically – and just hit the right ‘note’ with the public. There is no doubt that these would be hits; and to a great extent, they still are – even today.

As "Bad, Bad Leroy Brown" was fading and Kasey was telling us to "Keep your feet on the ground and keep reaching for the stars," a memory came to me. A couple of years after that incredible summer, there was an ad for a compilation album (LP record) called "Summer of ’73." I remember it because I sent in my hard earned paper route money to get one. This was an album not available in stores, but only by mail order. There were so many great songs on it; and the idea of that great summer struck a chord with me.

I remember when it arrived – yes, in the mail! – I played it immediately on my parent’s stereo; and then again and again—and well, you get the idea…

I still have select albums – the 33 1/3 ‘records’ – in my possession and I’m proud to say that "Summer of ’73" is one of them. Of course, I don’t have a turntable and haven’t for about 20 years, but I do have that album. And who knows? With the resurgence of the album format, I might actually get a new turntable. I have seen them being sold; and I’m sure I can get one on-line at any time. Now, that would be cool, Man!

As I think back on this concept of my youth, I realize there is truth to the saying, "Music is the Soundtrack of our Lives" – a truer idea doesn’t come along every day; much less during those lazy, classic days of summer.

