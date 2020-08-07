The Texas Department of Transportation announced that it will be closing two US Highway 75 access ramps in Sherman this week. On Sunday, the southbound exit ramps at Park Avenue and Lamar Street in Sherman will be closed to drivers.

The closure starts at 7:30 p.m., and detour routes will be made for those who frequently use these passageways.

"Traffic will follow these detours: Park Ave exit ramp traffic will take southbound US 75 Houston/Lamar Streets exit ramp (Exit 58) and continue along the frontage road," a news release from the department said.. Two detour options exist for the southbound US 75 Lamar Street exit ramp; take the southbound US 75 entrance ramp north of the railroad crossing, or continue along the frontage road and take the southbound US 75 Park Ave entrance ramp."

As with all road construction projects, TxDOT advises motorists to be away of signage and other indicators near work zones.

"Officials advise motorists to watch for road crews, expect some delays and plan their commutes in advance while this new phase of construction is underway," the release from TxDOT said. "This construction and any necessary temporary lane closures it creates are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances."

Also, motorists have been asked to be aware of other indicators that may provide information along construction routes.

"Motorists who travel frequently in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones," the release said. "They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking or car audio or navigation systems."

