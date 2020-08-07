For the 14th year, the Sherman Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Sherman helped welcome to the latest class of educators to Sherman Independent School District.

The chamber held its annual new teacher welcome luncheon Friday and helped welcome the latest group of educators into the SISD family.

"By joining our team, you are joining a district full of difference makers," SISD Superintendent David Hicks said in a video to the teachers. "When Governor Abbott issued an executive order to close schools last April, Sherman ISD’s teachers went into overdrive.

"Within one week, our district developed a distance learning program and implemented curbside meals to go so that learning would continue and students would be fed. ... You should be proud to know you are joining a team that truly cares about our students.

For this year’s event, the luncheon was spread out across several campuses due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"At the same time they are going to be able to look at a virtual video by the chamber," SISD Communications Director Kimberly Simpson said.

Simpson said the district has hired over 80 new educators this year, slightly less than the nearly 100 that were hired in the 2019 school year.

Simpson said the new hires were fairly spread out across the district’s campuses, however, about a quarter of the teachers will be starting at Sherman High School.

Among the members of the new class of educators is Philip Ellis, who will be teaching corses on aviation, career prep and robotics.

"The first year is really going to be an introduction into aviation and we will be looking into all the areas that students can get into," he said.

The robotics course will include lessons on using a drone, with the hopes of getting students certified in their use.

This represents a career shift for Ellis, who previously worked in the aviation industry since 2012. Most recently, he worked with American Airlines in airplane management.

Ellis said the ongoing pandemic is what led him to pursue the career in education, but he said it is something he has previously considered.

"I’ve had education and coaching on the back of my mind for a while," he said. " .... This opportunity just came. A hard opportunity like this is just a time to grow."