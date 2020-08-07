The number of Grayson County residents with COVID-19 in long term care facilities continued to rise this week. On Thursday there were 37 confirmed cases in local facilities.

By Friday, that number had grown to 39.

A report from the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management did not name the facilities, but said in addition to the 39 patients who have the illness there are 79 additional patients in the county that are being quarantined because they have had contact with someone who has the illness.

The report also showed that in the 24 hours before the report was issued,31 people had arrived at emergency rooms in the county with suspected COVID-19 symptoms. Four people were confirmed to have the illness. That brought the number of Grayson County hospitalized COVID-19 patients down to ten from to 13 the day before. The report showed there were a total of 22 people hospitalized in the county for COVID-19 at that time.

The Grayson County Health Department announced 11 new cases of COVID 19 Thursday evening.

Those cases brought the county’s number of active cases to 94. Forty-five people are weathering the illness at home. The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in the county was 9.70 on Friday morning which was down from the day before.

The county’s 7-day rolling average for positive tests went down from 9.54 on Thursday to 9.50 on Friday morning.

There were 24 tests pending on Firday morning.

The county has also released statistics showing the cities where the people who have tested positive recently live. The following cities in the county currently have active cases, Bells, 1; Collinsville, 1; Denison, 12 (up 4 from the day before); Gordonville, 1; Howe, 3 (up 2 from the day before); Pottsboro, 1; Sherman, 70 (up 1 from the day before); Van Alstyne 1; Whitesboro, 1 and Whitewright,3 (up one from the day before).

A statement from the GCHD said they are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD.

The GCHD reminds people that if that they have traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has OVID-19 and have developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of that travel, they should call their healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, they should alert their provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department.