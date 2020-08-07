When I gave birth to my daughter back in 2017, I decided to take the entire 12 weeks off because I just knew I would never have time like that with her again.

We got to get to know each other. I got to learn about being a new mother. I got to learn a lot about myself and the person that I was at that point in my life.

It was a good time, and I was happy to be back at work when it was time.

No one knew what 2020 would bring. And, as far as 12 weeks with my daughter goes, I have gotten that back. At three, I have gotten more than 12 weeks at home with my daughter again.

Even though three years is not a lot of time, she has changed so much, and during this time, I have relearned my daughter.

Do not get me wrong. I knew she loved Elmo. I knew she loved Elsa and Anna. I knew she loved to sing and dance. And, I knew that everything she saw mommy do, she wanted to do too.

What I did not know was that she hates naps. I did not know how many words she knows and understands. I did not know how much she loves doing science experiments. And when it comes to having meaningful conversations with her, I did not realize just how vast her ability to understand, communicate and express herself has grown.

While so many issues related to the pandemic have been negative, I have really appreciated this time with her and the fact that this time with her is special. In three years, she will not be this person. She will have grown even more.

And, who knows? I probably will not get this much time with her again so I love being able to make the most of each moment and new experience while this lasts.