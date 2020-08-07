The Denison Rotary Club is assisting the Denison Police Department with recruiting its newest member to the force. The club presented the department with $25,000 this week toward the purchase and training of a new K-9 officer.

The new police dog will serve as the replacement for Ivar, a Belgian Malinois, who was trained and brought into the department in late 2013.

"The Denison Rotary Club has been a part of this community for 104 years, and four years ago we raised enough money — $100,000 worth to be exact — in order to put in the playground and splash pad in Forest Park," said Past Rotary President Ronnie Role. "Today it my honor and privilege to present you with some more money."

Police Chief Mike Gudgel said the current police dog, Ivar, will be retiring with the promotion of Sgt. Deering, who served as Ivar’s partner during his time in the department. As such, the department is looking to purchase a new unit for the department.

Ivar first joined the department in 2013, marking the first time that the department has had a police dog since 2002, when its previous dog, Chef, retired from service.

Officials with the department did not say how much a replacement K-9 unit will cost, but the department invested $26,000 in purchasing, training and equipping Ivar when he was brought onto the force seven years ago.

At the time, the Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni Association raised $23,000 toward the purchase. In addition to the cost, the department considered Ivar for the role for two years before he joined the force.

"We appreciate this more thank you could know, but I don’t know that this check will fit into an ATM for deposit," Gudgel said.

