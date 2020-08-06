The Sherman Evening Lions Club and Texas Lions Foundation are helping Grand Central Station move forward with its new building expansion at 691 E. Houston in Sherman.

At statement from the Sherman Evening Lions Club said that club and the Texas Lions Foundation funded the purchase of a new double convection oven for GCS's new kitchen.

The Sherman evening Lions club donated $1,000, in addition to $8,905 from the Texas Lions Foundation club’s for the total of $9,905.00.

Grand Central Station Executive Director Karen Bray said the organization was very humbled by the generous gift.In receiving the award, Karen Bray stated, "What an incredible act of support for our mission as well as our community! As you know, these are tough times for all, though Grand Central Station is doing well under the circumstances. Our staff and volunteers have been amazing at finding creative and safe ways to still meet the needs of our neighbors."