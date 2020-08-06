Calendar

Aug. 26-27 – TPW Commission Meeting (online). To comment on proposed regulations, visit https://tpwd.texas.gov/business/feedback/public_comment .

Sept. 1 – Application deadline for Hagerman NWR archery deer hunts (visit TPWD’s Drawn Hunts web page).

Sept. 1 – Red River Fly Fishers monthly meeting (tentatively scheduled pending COVID-19 restrictions) from 6-8 p.m. at Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Conference Room in Sherman. See www.rrff.org for information.

Sept. 1-Oct. 31 – Oklahoma dove season.

Sept. 1-Nov. 12 – First split of Texas North Zone dove season.

Sept. 12-21 – Oklahoma special resident Canada goose season.

Sept. 12-27 – Texas early teal season.

Sept. 12-27 – Oklahoma early teal season.

Sept. 12-27 – Texas early Canada goose season.

Sept. 19 – Whitesboro Ducks Unlimited fundraising dinner at Ranch 82. For information, contact Whitesboro DU chairman Doug Rodgers at (903) 814-5826.

Oct. 1-Jan. 15 - Oklahoma archery deer season.

Oct. 3-Nov. 6 – Texas early archery deer season.

Oct. 24-Nov. 1 - Oklahoma primitive arms / muzzleloading deer season.

Oct. 31-Feb. 28 – Texas quail season.

Notes

As the state’s battle with COVID-19 continues, it’s all systems go for next month’s Whitesboro Ducks Unlimited fundraising event according to committee chairman Doug Rodgers. That longtime annual DU dinner in western Grayson County is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19 at Ranch 82. Rodgers says that the 2020 fall banquet season—which will be different due to state and local restrictions on face coverings, social distancing, and crowd sizes—actually got underway last night with the annual DU dinner in Allen, where Rodgers served as auctioneer … If COVID-19 conditions and restrictions allow, the Red River Fly Fishers website shows that the group’s next meeting is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 1, 2020. If the meeting is able to be held—along with the group’s fly tying session—it is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. in the Conference Room at Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital. Stay tuned for updated information or check www.rrff.org for full details…The second application deadline for 2020 TPWD drawn hunts is next Saturday, August 15 for those wanting to apply for hunts for Archery Deer, Archery Mule Deer, Exotics, and Javelina. To apply for any 2020-21 TPWD drawn hunt, please visit the agency’s website at https://tpwd.texas.gov/huntwild/hunt/public/public_hunt_drawing …The Sept. 1st application deadline is also approaching in a few weeks for hunters hoping to get drawn for 2020 archery deer hunts at Hagerman NWR. For more information, see TPWD’s Drawn Hunts web page referenced above... New 2020-21 Texas hunting and fishing licenses will go on sale online and at participating license vendors statewide on Saturday, Aug. 15…As the Lone Star State’s war on invasive zebra mussels continues, TPWD has upgraded O.H. Ivie Lake near San Angelo and Grapevine Lake in the DFW Metroplex to fully "infested" status. The agency says that the invasive species is now found in 30 reservoirs in Texas, as well as across five river basins downstream of the infected lakes…

Fishing Reports

At Lake Texoma, water is lightly stained; water temps are 85-88 degrees; and the lake is 0.85 high. TPWD says that striped bass and white bass are good on live bait and topwater baits when fish are near the surface. Diving birds are marking feeding schools on the surface throughout the lake. When no visible surface action is present, use electronics to mark schools along the river channel and flats. Largemouth bass are good for those fishing skirted jigs, Texas-rigged plastic creatures, Chatterbaits, and crankbaits in 14-24’ of water. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs fished by boathouses, near marina structures and brush piles in 15-25’ of water…At Lake Ray Roberts, site of the 2021 Bassmaster Classic, water is lightly stained; water temp is 86 degrees; and the lake is 0.19 low. TPWD reports that largemouth bass are fair on finesse worms, topwaters, and bladed jigs in 16-26’ of water near timber, points, and channel ledges. White bass are fair in 20-40’ of water on slabs and jigging spoons near main lake flats, ledges, and drop-offs. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows around standing timber and brush piles…At Lake Fork, water is lightly stained; water temps are 85-89 degrees; and the lake is 0.93 low. TPWD reports that largemouth bass are good on blue fleck, purple and dark green plastic worms, deep diving crankbaits, bladed jigs and Chatterbaits fished near standing timber, points and humps in 14-28’ of water. Some surface action is happening early in the day with topwater plugs and buzzbaits. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in 18-25’ in brush piles and standing timber…At Lake of the Arbuckle’s, ODWC is reporting an above normal elevation, water temp of 86 degrees, and clear conditions. Bass are rated as fair in the early morning hours on topwater lures and on plastic worms and jigs during the remainder of the day…As the summer vacation season starts to wind down along the Texas Gulf Coast, at Port O'Connor, TPWD is reporting that action for speckled trout is fair along the shoreline and near the Intercoastal Waterway. Redfish are fair to good on shrimp under a popping cork while black drum are fair on blue crabs fished around structure. Anglers should concentrate on flats that are close to deep water, throwing topwaters early in the day…At Rockport, TPWD says to fish close to the ports and shipping channels, which are great spots this time of year. The action is fair to good right now for redfish, speckled trout, flounder and black drum. Regardless of the fish species you are looking to catch in the area, TPWD says that shrimp under a popping cork is the best bet…At Port Aransas, TPWD says that redfish are consistently good on shrimp under a popping cork. Speckled trout are also good on live shrimp. And black drum are fair on soft plastics or crabs and will most likely be in the deep water transitions or around structure…

Tip of the Week

Go on a pheasant hunting or quail hunting adventure last fall or winter? Or perhaps on a spring turkey hunting trip earlier this year? Then check and make sure that your shotgun’s plug is back in place, something required to limit shots to three or less at any migratory game bird species like the mourning dove or blue-winged teal. With September seasons for both species looming in a few weeks, make sure that your scattergun’s plug is back in place after any hunts for non-migratory game…or risk getting an expensive reminder from the game warden!