Luke 19:45-48

Recently, I’ve been studying the story of the "Cleansing of the Temple" during the last week of Christ’s life (the week we normally called Passion week) on Earth.

During the recent riots in the different cities across the U.S. by the BLM movement, I noticed a lot more people politicizing Jesus (especially the story of the cleansing of the temple). It’s not uncommon for people both Christians and non to politicize Jesus.

Republicans have done it. Democrats have done it. Almost every political movement across the globe has used Jesus to make their point at one time or another. So, I wasn’t surprised when I saw post after post on social media of people using the image of Jesus flipping over the tables in the temple to justify violence or vandalism in the streets of large cities across the U.S.

But I wonder if anyone has ever asked: What was Jesus really doing when He got "Flippin’ Tables Mad" in the Jerusalem Temple 2000 years ago? This is the story for those who wish to know the truth.

Jesus had been riding on the back of a donkey (who had never been rode before) as He descended from Bethany into Jerusalem on the Sunday before He was crucified. He had been receiving the praise from the people as they waved palm branches, and laid down their outer garments upon the ground. He had told the religious leaders who had complained about it, that if they stopped praising Him the "rocks would cry out" in worship towards Him. Jesus had stopped at the bottom of the hill, in front of the walls of Jerusalem to weep over the city. While the people praised Him, He wept and prophesied about the destruction of Jerusalem that would come upon them in less than 37 years. Then He entered into the temple.

When Jesus entered into the temple, there were people buying and selling sacrifices: pigeons, lambs, grain, bulls, goats, and I’m sure I’m leaving some other things out. There were also people making currency exchange. You couldn’t use the Roman currency to buy temple sacrifices, so you had to exchange money into temple currency. This had become quite a lucrative business especially on the week of Passover. Jerusalem would swell by over 2 million people during Passover. You can imagine the noise of the shouting and the yelling of salesmen, the noise of bleating lambs and goats, the overcrowded temple had become a mad house of activity, and none of lent itself to worship. Praying in this place had become impossible during Passover week. The very week that was to cause the Jews to remember God’s salvation that brought them out of Egypt and slavery had become another day for noise, greed, buying, selling, but certainly not worship. The sacrificial system had degenerated into something that actually caused God’s temple to become a place that hindered worship instead of helping people see the glory of God.

As Jesus sees it all, it angers Him. How can people not see that this was never what God had planned for His temple? "The house of God was meant to be a house of prayer, but they had made it a den of robbers." So Jesus flipped over tables, he chased down the people exchanging currency and drove them out of the temple. He chased down those selling pigeons and drove them out. He wouldn’t let anyone conduct "business" in the temple. Instead He taught the people. He held a healing service where he invited the poor, the lame, the blind, and the sick and He began to heal them. He let the children sing to Him: "Hosanna to the Son of David". Besides, the children had just been learning the song as they descended down the mountain an hour or so earlier as they heard it from the adults singing. The echoing sound of the children’s voices filled the stone corridors of the temple so that Jesus said, "Out of the mouths of babes God has prepared praise to silence His enemies". The temple had once again become a place of prayer and worship where people’s lives were being transformed, and where all ages could lift up their songs and praise His Holy name.

Christ’s actions weren’t meant to cleanse the world, at least not that Sunday, but they were meant to cleanse the temple. Before the world can be changed, the church must be transformed. Before the sinner can be cleansed, judgment must begin in the House of God. The cleansing of the temple came before the cross of Christ, because Jesus was teaching us what true worship really consists of. Sometimes we add things to church that really don’t promote or exalt what needs to be exalted. Let us make the Lord’s house a place where people can pray, a place where the poor, the hurting, and the broken can be healed. Let us allow the children to sing Hosannas to Jesus, and let us make sure the teachings of Jesus are preached from our pulpits. Holy Spirit, flip over the tables in our churches, if that’s what it takes to get our attention.

