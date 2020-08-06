Going through some old boxes in the garage recently, I stumbled across a few file folders containing a gold mine of notes and other hunting information.

One of those folders was marked "Dove Hunting," the contents of which are certainly relevant as the Sept. 1 dove season opener approaches this year. While much of the info in that folder hails from the final few years of the previous century, it is still helpful in providing a blueprint for a limit of doves some two decades deep into the 21st century.

One of those file folder items was a long ago interview with Steve Stidham, the late dog trainer from Wolfe City, who passed away in 2009 at the age of 57. Before his untimely death, Stidham was widely recognized as one of the foremost dove hunting authorities in North Texas.

Despite the fact that he lived in Hunt County — marginal for dove hunting back then, perhaps even less so now as grain farming continues to fade away in this region — Stidham’s expertise usually produced a limit of doves.

Aft one point, he had gone more than 20 years in a row with an opening day limit, a streak that only stopped when he quit hunting on Sept. 1.

"I quit going on opening day because I couldn’t stand it anymore," said the late Stidham in our long ago interview back in the 1990s. "Opening day is not my favorite time."

Why was that the case?

"Many of them take a casual approach to dove hunting, which is kind of in contrast to my serious style of dove hunting," said Stidham.

In short, there were certain principles that Stidham was committed to concerning the first wingshooting season of autumn. In fact, he was something of an evangelist about dove hunting, preaching the dove hunting gospel as he understood it.

Looking at the heft of mourning doves in the back of his game vest, it was difficult to disagree with his serious approach to the sport in an area that wasn’t among the best in Texas. Anyone can get lucky once or twice. But it isn’t luck when you can consistently duplicate good results again and again.

Between now and the start of the 2020 dove season, the plan here is to take a look back at some of the wingshooting principles espoused by Stidham, ideas that live on and can help you take a limit here in the 21st century. Because while the North Texas area is growing and changing, the ancient game itself remains remarkably the same.

This week, we’ll take a look back at the late Stidham’s thoughts on wingshooting gear, namely the right shotgun, choke, and shotshell, a combination that that can make all the difference in the world. On September 1st, at least.

"Use the right gun and ammunition combination," said Stidham. "You want to use a gun that fits the shooter properly in 12-, 20-, or 28-gauge."

You’ll likely notice that there’s one popular shotgun choice missing from that prescription above…and that’s not a mistake, either.

"I say don’t use a .410," said Stidham. "The 67-gauge has a ragged pattern and it is very inefficient. It is an expert’s gun. But not a gun for the kids or the rookies."

What is the 67-gauge that Stidham referenced here? Well, technically, despite most people saying that a shotgun is a ".410 gauge," that’s not true. It’s actually a .410 bore shotgun, the gun being the exception to the industry’s standard gauge designations for scatterguns.

In other words, from what I’m able to glean from forums and websites like Hunter-Ed.com and ChuckHawks.com, this particular shotgun choice has an actual bore diameter, or caliber, of 410/1000ths of an inch.

Since the shotgun gauge definition references the number of balls (produced by a 1-lb. piece of lead) that can pass through a shotgun barrel’s diameter (i.e. 12 through a 12-gauge, 20-through a 20-gauge, 28 through a 28-gauge, etc.), the .410 would actually be in the neighborhood of a 67- or 68-gauge if that’s the definition that was being used here.

But it’s not, and I digress. The point here is that in Stidham’s mind — and in the minds of many other wingshooting experts — the .410 isn’t a shotgun that should accompany an inexperienced shooter to the hunting field. It’s a recipe for crippling birds in the hands of such wingshooters, not to mention an enthusiasm killing experience waiting to happen.

Once a hunter had a properly fitting shotgun, Stidham then had some definite thoughts on what choke should be screwed into the end of that scattergun. And while many hunters opt for more constricting chokes in an effort to extend effective shooting ranges, he didn’t go along with that line of thinking.

"I recommend skeet chokes or improved cylinders," said Stidham. "Stay away from modified and full chokes."

One reason for Stidham’s belief in using more open chokes that produce wider pattens is that he limited himself to shots at doves that were in relatively close range proximity. It was more ethical, and in the end, more efficient at putting doves into the back of a game vest.

"I try to take them in skeet fashion with a skeet gun, skeet tubes (chokes), and #9 shot," he said. "That works real effectively. The radius of a skeet field is 21-yards and that’s where I want to be taking that shot at the dove."

Another component of the Hunt County hunt master’s success was using better shotshell ammunition than most wingshooters do, those that opt for the cheapest bargain basement loads at their favorite box store.

"I recommend trap loads in #9 shot sizes," said Stidham. "If you don’t reload, you’re still hunting with shells that are better than the (bargain) dove/quail loads because the trap loads simply have better components making them up.

"My recommendation is high-brass, high-velocity loads in #9," he continued. "It has an 1/8-oz. more shot than a (low brass) trap load and ¼-oz. more than the standard dove/quail load does."

While he admitted those shells — he preferred Fiocchi — were a little harder to come by in local stores back then, the better shooting experience they helped provide was worth the effort it took to find them. With today’s online possibilities, finding #9 shotshells from Fiocchi, Remington, Federal, Winchester and other manufacturers is quite a bit easier.

Finally, as a former fire fighter, Stidham believed no assemblage of wingshooting gear loaded into the back of a pickup truck was ever complete until a shooter possessed perhaps the most important piece of equipment on the list.

"Another thing I’m a big advocate of is shooting glasses," he said. "We’ve all been sprinkled on opening day and I’m a big believer in them. I wouldn’t think of going out without them. In fact, I never go afield without my shooting glasses and that’s particularly true when you’re dove hunting around a lot of people who aren’t a part of your shooting party."

The late Stidham practiced what he preached every year at the hunting season’s opening day party. And continuing the play on words, you could always know the truth of the wingshooting gospel that Stidham preached.

Because it almost always worked, something evidenced for two decades plus as he and any pals in his hunting party strode their way out of a dove hunting field before anyone else did.

They were always easy to spot, wearing a big smile and carrying a limit of hard-flying doves in the back of the game vest.