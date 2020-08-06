The name of my article is a sing-along song that Tex Ritter, Gene Autry and a few more old cowboys would sing in their movies. Most young people today don’t know who they were. The song was "Back in the Saddle Again." I got my boat back Wednesday.

It looks a little odd as the new lower unit is shiny and the rest of the motor looks like it was in a fight and lost. Got a lot of cleaning the outside to do. Thanks to Gary Stewart’s boat repair, just a couple of blocks north of me on 289, for getting it ready this fast. He is so busy now I was surprised he could squeeze me in. Need your boat tweaked? Give him a try, but you might have a short wait — he is busy.

When I lost my lower unit almost two weeks ago, I had been having to bum rides to go fishing. I didn’t get many takers. When I called my fireman friend Charlie, he couldn’t go because something had come up. I called another friend who has a pontoon boat. Now Roger, another friend from Gunter, isn’t a purist like me. He wanted to go fishing but he wasn’t finicky; he just wanted to catch something.

I met him down at the fish market where he keeps the boat on Tuesday morning at 6:30 a.m. I was wearing a big hat and keeping myself down so no one would see me or the striper rods I had to rig up. I have an image to protect.

The 'toon didn’t have a trolling motor so we had to look for places out of the wind to fish. We headed out toward the Dam as I had heard that the stripers were starting down there and working their way up to Grandpappy. Just before we got out of Little Mineral, I saw splashing in a cove.

Quickly I got him to head in. We had the fish to ourselves and some of the splashes were big and they were blowing up everywhere. I gave him one of my rigged rods with a cork and streamer. I had made a cast and almost as it hit the water I was into a good fish.

The Webb curse was in the boat with us. Roger reared back and made a mighty heave; the Streamer caught his canvas top and I heard a poof. I turned around and his rod was not going to cast again as it had a back lash that was a nine out of a possible 10 rating. I have had some bad ones in my time but this was one for the ages.

Handing him my rod and fish — I can be nice — I managed to get the hook out but the reel was done for this day. I netted our fish and it went three pounds on the scales that were in the net handle.

The fish were still breaking and I let him have my rod. He was into another fish almost at once. I had one more rod rigged up and fish were breaking all around the ‘toon. After catching several more and losing a few, the fish were gone. I decided to rig another rod for him. That’s when I discovered I had left the box with the lures in it in my truck.

We made the run back to our cove where I got the box and we headed out again. We had another school of fish not far from where we had caught those first ones pop up on top. We scored on some little fish.

Leaving Little Mineral, we turned East and headed for the Dam. When we got close enough to see what we thought were a few boats, turned out to be a flotilla. There had to be at least 30 or more boats fishing there.

With no trolling motor we just had to drift and move around as the wind blew us. Just like back in the old days, the boats kept moving toward Grandpappy as they followed the stripers. We tagged along for a while but boat control was hard.

I suggested we go out in the more open water where the guides in our cove had told me the fish were doing the same thing. The waves were big and made seeing any fish break would be a miracle. We gave it up and headed back in.

Despite the troubles we had a good time. When I got home, I had to fight to cut line and get the reel usable again. I have my boat back and we plan on going again but I will be better prepared. The fish on top start early, just at daylight — Tuesday we were just late getting there.

If you can go fishing early, and starting at the Dam would not be a bad move. Get out and give it a try. Our best baits were the cork and streamer. Some boats were trolling, others slabbing, and some were live baiters. The fish are set in their summer patterns — find them and they will bite.