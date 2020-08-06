In a unanimous vote, the Denison City Council approved an ordinance update on Monday that would allow the city manager to waive some mowing liens and increase the amount it could potentially waive.

Under the previous version of the ordinance, the city would waive mowing liens over a certain amount based on the taxable value of a property. Traditionally, liens would be waived to where the combined assessed liens and outstanding property taxes were not over 50 percent of the property’s value.

"We often solicit feedback from our builders and developers in the community and one question and opportunity and question that often comes up is how the city can help them build on infill lots in our established neighborhoods," city manager Jud Rex said Monday.

Under the changes, however, the city is reducing this threshold to 25 percent of the property value. Rex attributed this to changes in the market that have significantly increased the value of lots within the city over the past five years.

As an example, Rex referred to a property at 505 W. Hull St. In 2018, the property’s tax value was about $6,000, which would cap liens at $3,000. However, the same property is now valued at $15,000, more than doubling what could be assessed.

This in turn could prove to be a barrier for development into residential properties due to the expense, Rex said.

"If we are going to have homes constructed on those lots, we need to find a way to not only get the back taxes taken care of, but also the mowing liens," he said.

The majority of the lots that will be eligible for this forgiveness are infill lots in existing neighborhoods. Rex said about 30 to 40 percent of the city’s infill lots currently have liens against them.

Despite forgiving some of the debt, Rex said he does not expect this to be a financial loss for the city, as the mowing liens traditionally act as a barrier once they reach a certain level.

"Unless we help facilitate development here, we are not going to get any mowing liens and we are going to continue to mow the property," he said.

As a part of the conditions for forgiveness, the property owner must commit to building a residence on the property within 24 months. This will prevent people from attempting to remove the lien simply in order to flip the property, Rex said.

