The number of Grayson County residents with COVID-19 in long term care facilities more than doubled from Tuesday to Wednesday. A report from the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management Wednesday evening showed 37 confirmed cases in local facilities.

The report did not name the facilities, but said in addition to the 37 patients, there are also nine staffers that have contracted the illness.

The report also showed that in the 24 hours before the report was issued, 26 people had arrived at emergency rooms in the county with suspected COVID-19 symptoms. Three Grayson County residents were admitted to the hospital with COVID-19, and that brought the number of Grayson County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 to 13.

The report showed there were a total of 23 people hospitalized in the county for COVID-19 at that time.

The Grayson County Health Department announced 4 new cases of COVID 19 Wednesday evening. These are outside of the long term care residents and staff members.

Those cases brought the county’s number of active cases to 91. Forty-one people are weathering the illness at home. The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in the county was 9.76 on Thursday morning which was up from the day before.

The county’s 7-day rolling average for positive tests went up from 9.51 percent to 9.54 on Thursday morning. The state’s rolling average also rose from 13.88 to 15.58 percent.

There were 43 tests pending on Thursday morning.

The county has also released statistics showing the cities where the people who have tested positive recently live. The following cities in the county currently have active cases, Bells, 1; Collinsville, 1; Denison, 8 (up 4 from the day before); Gordonville, 1; Howe, 1 (up 1 from the day before); Pottsboro, 1 (up one from the day before); Sherman, 69 (up 16 from the day before); Van Alstyne 1; Whitesboro, 1 and Whitewright, 2.

A statement from the GCHD said they are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD.

The GCHD reminds people that if that they have traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has OVID-19 and have developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of that travel, they should call their healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, they should alert their provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department.