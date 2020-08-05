Video posted to social media this past weekend showed a Texoma man being tased by Denison police following a traffic stop in Sherman.

The video was taken by a witness who stopped to film the incident in the 6400 block of Texoma Parkway. The video was briefly removed from social media Monday before it was reposted multiple times.

As of Monday, the original video had more than 800 views and as of Tuesday afternoon, the reposted video had been shared more than 100 times.

When the video started, the suspect, who has been identified by family members as Isaiah Patterson, was standing while handcuffed in front of a Denison Police SUV just south of Sherman city limits on Texoma Parkway.

Then, the person filming asks Patterson if he is alright, to which Patterson responded that he was stopped for driving three miles over the speed limit. Officers then appear to begin to move Patterson to the rear driver’s side door of the SUV.

An officer can be seen moving behind the vehicle to the rear passenger’s side door and starts to get in when Patterson can be seen running across the southbound lanes of Texoma Parkway.

Patterson was taken down in the median of Texoma Parkway by the two officers and tased. However, he stands back up to his feet and continues to run away. Patterson crosses the northbound lanes of Texoma Parkway before he is ultimately stopped by the officers.

Law enforcement officials with Sherman noted that in the case of traffic violations, police officers can make an arrest within the county or counties in which their jurisdiction lies.

In a news release issued Tuesday afternoon, the Denison Police Department said the incident started with a traffic stop that led to a narcotics investigation.

During the investigation, Patterson was detained and handcuffed, the department said. While attempting to place Patterson in the rear seat of a police vehicle, he broke away and began to flee. During this time, Patterson was able to maneuver his handcuffs from behind him to his front, the release said.

DPD confirmed that the arresting officers deployed their department-issued Tasers, but they proved ineffective.

Once apprehended, Patterson resisted arrest and assaulted an officer by kicking them, the release said. It was during this time that Patterson attempted to grab an officer’s holstered handgun, but was unable to take it.

Jail records show that Patterson was arrested on multiple charges including resisting arrest search of transport, evading arrest detention, assault, taking or attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer, obstruction or retaliation, possession of less than two ounces of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

This is the second time that Patterson has been accused of assaulting a peace officer. In 2016, Patterson pleaded guilty to charges related to an assault on jailers in the Grayson County Jail in which he took a stun gun away from an officer and used it on him.

The incident occurred as Patterson was in jail following a seven-day sentence for violating the terms of a probation agreement related to an accident involving serious bodily injury or death. The 2016 incident was sparked when Patterson had words with the jailer.

As a part of the agreement, Patterson’s 10-year sentence for the assault was probated to seven years, which would run concurrently with the previous probation for an accident involving serious bodily injury charge.

At the time, family members protested the plea deal, alleging abuse by the jailers within the jail system.

Grayson County court records show Patterson bonded out of the Grayson County Jail Monday on surety bonds that ranged from $1,500 to $15,000.Court records did not show an attorney for Patterson on the charges from this weekend.

Michael Hutchins is the local government reporter for the Herald Democrat. He can be reached at mhutchins@heralddemocrat.com.