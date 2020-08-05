TOM BEAN — Zach Lusk’s time as a Tomcat ended with some unfinished business.

He and the rest of the senior class hoped to make some school history as graduation was on the horizon by earning consecutive playoff appearances for the first time.

But his time on the diamond in a Tom Bean uniform came to a premature end. His baseball career, however, will continue as Lusk has signed with Hesston College.

He chose the junior college program in Kansas over another school in the Sunflower State, Southwestern College.

"I felt it was a good fit," Lusk said. "Getting to visit the campus, see what it’s all about. I really liked the coaches."

Lusk’s high school success came all over the field. As a junior, he was a first-team all-district selection on the infield after being first-team all-district in the outfield as a sophomore. He was named second-team all-district as a freshman and was on the way to another strong season as a senior, this time at catcher. Lusk also spent time on the mound for Tom Bean.

This past season he was batting .571 with seven doubles, two triples, 11 RBI and seven steals in just 28 at-bats and was 2-0 with a 2.33 earned run average with 29 strikeouts in 15 innings.

As a junior he hit .500 with five doubles, four triples, 20 RBI and 16 steals and was 4-3 with a 3.52 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 51.2 innings.

"They brought me in as a catcher," Lusk said. "I think they’re going to like me being a utility guy also."

In 2019, the Tomcats went 9-17 but earned the fourth seed in District 11-2A and advanced to the playoffs for only the second time in program history and first since 2011.

"After freshman and sophomore year, going last year to the playoffs, that was something we wanted to do for the town," Lusk said.

Tom Bean had designs on a return trip this past spring and was 6-3-2 when the season was cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"It was frustrating," Lusk said. "It was challenging. Am I going to miss my chance at the next level?"

Lusk has also been an all-district performer in football and basketball but knew baseball was the sport he was going to stick with.

"We thought it was going to be straight baseball after high school," Lusk said. "The other sports weren’t really on the radar for that."

Hesston College went 8-11 this past season before the season was halted by the coronavirus pandemic. The Larks have been a member of the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference for the past two years but compete as a Division II program within the conference ranks.

Hesston was 12-25 in 2019 and went 20-28 during the 2018 season.

Lusk is part of the first recruiting class for head coach Kyle Olson, who was hired in May.

"He saw me at a tryout in Melissa in June. He called me right after the game and showed how interested he was in me," Lusk said. "I thought I’d fit into what he was looking for."