DURANT, Okla. – Southeastern Director of Athletics Keith Baxter has announced the hiring of Gipper Sullivan to head the Savage Storm men’s golf program.

Sullivan, the grandson of Southeastern Hall of Famer and long-time athletic director Bloomer Sullivan, is no stranger to Southeastern golf as he coached the 1989 team at the Oklahoma Intercollegiate Conference Championships in place of then-coach Nick Keith.

After one school year in the Wichita Falls ISD, he moved to Fort Leavenworth, Kan., to USD 207, where he taught social studies and physical education over his 29 years.

He also served as a track and field coach for the entire 29 years on staff, while also coaching football, basketball, cross country, and wrestling.

Sullivan earned his undergraduate degree for Southeastern in 1988 and added his master’s a year later in 1989.