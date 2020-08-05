Criminal mischief - On Aug. 3, a female complainant made contact with an officer in the lobby of the Sherman Police Department regarding criminal mischief. The complainant stated an unknown suspect caused damage to her property located in the 3600 block of Steeple Chase Drive in Sherman. A criminal mischief $100



Agg assault - On April 22, Sherman Dispatch received a call in reference to an assault in the 200 block of Archer Drive. The caller advised he was inside a residence with a female when a male entered the room and held a gun to his head. The male suspect fled the scene and nobody was injured. The investigation is ongoing. A report for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was generated.

Burglary of a vehicle - On Tuesday, a male complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect made entry into his unlocked vehicle and stole property. The vehicle was parked at a residence located in the 300 North Carl Street in Sherman. A burglary of a vehicle report was generated.

Assault - On Tuesday, Sherman Police Department responded to the 900 block of East Wells Ave in reference to a possible assault. Upon arrival, officers spoke with both the alleged suspect and victim along with an impartial witness. The victim’s allegation were proven to be false and the report will be inactivated.

Unauthorized use - On Tuesday, Sherman PD officers were dispatched to the area of South US Highway 75 northbound at East FM 1417 in reference to a stolen vehicle. Officers arrived in the area and conducted a traffic stop on the reported stolen vehicle. Upon further investigation, the driver was found to be in possession of dangerous drugs. She was arrested and a report completed for possession of dangerous drugs.

For more crime news, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/crime.