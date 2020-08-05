Jerry Dodd is a local metal sculptor from Commerce who he has also taught at universities in New York and Texas. Born in Michigan, he received degrees in art and sculpture from Central Michigan University and the University of Oregon.

After retiring from Texas A&M University in Commerce since 2006, his drive to create continues to propel him forward in his sculptures. His current focus is in welded steel sculpture and digital prints.

He said he has been interested in art since childhood; it was always apart of his life as his father was an accomplished amateur landscape painter. In undergrad school, he had an influential professor who interested him in welded steel. Although sometimes he finds adequate studio space lacking he does plan to continue making sculptures as long as he physically can.

Dodd, notably, has been included in the Hall Collection of Texas Sculpture in Frisco as well as having present installations at the Art Centre of Plano.

Jerry Dodd does sell his work and is also open to commissions. His work can be seen on the Texas Sculpture Association webpage: http://www.txsculpture.com/member-list.php and he can be reached directly at jldodd42@gmail.com.