Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge is hosting is second Saturday program this weekend. The free online program will be on owls.

To be held at 10 a.m. Saturday on Zoom, the program will be taught by Austin College Professor of Biology Wayne Meyer.

"They are birds of mystery and treated as good or bad by different cultures," a news release from the Friends of Hagerman said. " But how much do you know about them? There are a number of myths accepted by lots of people that actually aren’t true. There are also a lot of things that people don’t realize about them. Learn the truths and untruths about owls from Dr. Wayne Meyer, then learn about the owls we have in Texoma and how to attract them."

Meyer has been teaching at AC for 26 years, but has been birding since he was 13.

"In 1993, he finally achieved his life’s dream of being paid to look at birds when he joined the faculty of Austin College," the release said. "He has birded both coasts of the U.S. extensively and now has spent a quarter century birding in Texas and Oklahoma."

In the past, Austin College has studied prairie birds at Hagerman, and Meyer has specifically been learning about the song of the painted buntings.