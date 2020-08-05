Grayson College's board of trustees Tuesday voted tentative approval for a cut in the community college's 2021 tax rate. The board will hold a public hearing at 9 a.m.on August 18 to hear what the public thinks about the plan to take the college's current tax rate of .1717 per $100 valuation down to .1710 per $100 valuation. The board will then take a vote on the matter again later in the month.

In addition to discussing the tax rate, the board also discussed the college's planned $34 million budget for 2021. That budget is around $87,000 lighter than the current year's budget said Vice President of Business Services Giles Brown. That budget was built, GC President Jeremy McMillen said, on the idea that the ongoing pandemic would result in fewer students for the fall semester than the school saw last year.

McMillen said there are a number of factors that lead the college to believe enrollment might continue to be down for the fall semester including the trend that high school graduates from 2020 have not filled out their financial aid packets and scholarship applications at the same rate as seniors from previous years. That might indicate that those students are not going to attend college at the same rate as their predecessors. He said the college is contacting students who started but did not complete scholarship applications at Grayson and those students who graduated locally.

He said enrollment is currently about 20 percent behind what it was this time last year and they will just have to wait to see what will happen with that. The proposed budget, college officials said, does not include an across the board pay increase for college staff but does include step increases already figured into the college's various employment tracks.

Grayson College will be accepting on campus students in the fall and social distancing requirements will maintained along with the requirements to wear masks and have temperature checks, McMillen said. He said the college has set aside some dorm rooms to have to quarantine students on campus should that become necessary.