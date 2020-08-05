A Sherman woman found out Wednesday that she will not face charges in a wreck that claimed the life of 40-year-old Kyle DeRiso in May of 2019.

A statement from the Grayson County District Attorney's Office said that office presented evidence to the grand jury about that wreck on Wednesday.

"After hearing from several witnesses and considering evidence obtained through grand jury subpoenas, the Grand Jury deliberated and declined to indict Ms. Thompson of intoxication manslaughter, manslaughter, or criminal negligent homicide," the statement said.

The wreck in question happened on May 17, 2019 on Texoma Parkway in Sherman. Thompson was arrested for suspicion of intoxication manslaughter. She posted bond and was released from jail.

"The tragic loss of life involved in this horrible accident was investigated by the Grayson County Criminal District Attorney’s Office for over a year and included the close cooperation of local law enforcement agencies. The District Attorney’s Office obtained additional evidence, interviewed witnesses, and conducted a thorough review of the forensic evidence," the statement said.

Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith said in the statement, "the Grand Jury process is in place to ensure that justice is done for all parties and we respect the difficult decision that the Grand Jurors made this morning. Deciding the fate of community members accused of crime is an enormous responsibility. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim, and hope that having this chapter closed will help them move forward in the grieving process."

