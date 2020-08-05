Durant Public Schools announced Wednesday that a member of Durant High School’s Lady Lions softball team has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The school district said that is has consulted with the Oklahoma Department of Health and determined that all high school softball team members and coaches will be quarantined for 14 days, retroactive to Aug. 4.

In a comment to a post on its Facebook page, Durant Public Schools said that the Department of Health is conducting contact tracing to determine who the student may have been in contact with recently. The district also said it is following the department’s recommendations.

No practices or games will be allowed during the quarantine period. That includes the squad’s opening three district contests, which the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association will allow to be rescheduled, along with a tournament at Broken Arrow.

The school year for Durant is scheduled to begin Aug. 20.