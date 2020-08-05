In the past week or so, several staffers at the county have tested positive for Covid-19. Still, Grayson County officials want people to know the county is still open for business.

During the regularly scheduled Commissioner’s Court meeting Tuesday, Grayson County Commissioner Jeff Whitmire reminded folks that they can complete a lot of their business with the county either online or with a telephone call.

That will cut down on people having to wait in lines at the courthouse, he said.

Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said he has communicated with the other elected officials and department heads about the steps being taken to continue to protect both county employees and the public from the virus.

In addition to discussing the Covid-19 situation, commissioners approved the purchase of a $156,828 mower for Precinct 3. The Tiger brand mower will be mounted on a John Deer tractor with four wheel drive.

In addition, commissioners approved plats for a number of different subdivisions. Those approved included the final plat of Lot 1-9 Block A Old Town Stiles Addition in Precinct 3, the final plat of Moody-Crawford Addition in Precinct 1, the developer's contract and Declaration of Intent to approve final plat of the Woods of Fossil Ridge, Phase II, the plat for Bravo Addition in Precinct 4 and the replat of Lots 3 and 4 in the Reed Addition in Precinct 2.