On Wednesday evening, the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management released a situation report that said there are currently six nursing homes in the county dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks either in their residents or in the staff.

The report did not name the facilities, but said that were 15 patients in long term care facilities in the county currently dealing with COVID-19 and six staffers.

The report also showed that in the 24 hours before the report was issued,31 people had arrived at emergency rooms in the county with suspected COVID-19 symptoms. Nine people were admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and currently reside in Grayson County

The Grayson County Health Department announced 16 new cases of COVID 19 Wednesday evening.

Those cases brought the county’s number of active cases to 68. The number of those hospitalized on Wednesday was 9. Forty-four people are weathering the illness at home. The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in the county was 9.54 on Wednesday morning which was up from 9.48 the day before.

The county’s 7-day rolling average for positive tests held at 9.51 percent on Wednesday morning. The state’s rolling average 13.88 percent. A total of 1,051 people have tested positive for the virus in Grayson County since the pandemic began. More than 973 have recovered and ten people have died.

There were 47 tests pending on Wednesday morning.

The county has also released statistics showing the cities where the people who have tested positive recently have lived in the county. The following cities in the county currently have active cases, Collinsville, 1; Denison, 8; Gordonville, 1; Howe, 1; Sherman, 53; Van Alstyne 1; Whitesboro, 1 and Whitewright, 2.

A statement from the GCHD said they are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD.

The GCHD reminds people that if that they have traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has OVID-19 and have developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of that travel, they should call their healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, they should alert their provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department.

It is important to practice social distancing and follow the Grayson County Health Department’s Isolation or Quarantine Orders. For facilities testing patients, when a positive result is received, they must promptly notify the Grayson County Health Department to ensure proper measures can be taken to limit the spread of the disease.