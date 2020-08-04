The Austin College basketball teams learned that they would not begin their seasons until January after a statement from the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Presidents Council.

The Council agreed to meet in September and October to reassess the landscape of college athletics to see if adjustments to the sports schedules should be considered. Following on its announcement made July 16, and in an effort to plan spring semester scheduling for both fall and winter sports, the SCAC also announced that all NCAA competition within the conference has been delayed until January.

"Today’s decision helps provide guidance to the league’s Scheduling Task Force as we attempt to shift our fall and winter sports schedules into the spring semester," SCAC Commissioner Dwayne Hanberry said. "As we said on our call, everything is written in pencil and, although we need to plan for what we know today, we also need to remain nimble if circumstances change."