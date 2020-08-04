Christopher Downing, 36, of Devine, was sentenced to 13 years in prison Monday for causing a wreck that happened on July 17, 2019 on U.S. Highway 377 near Hog Town Road and killed a 13-year-old boy and injured several other people.

A statement from the Grayson County District Attorneys office said Downing pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on April 23 as part of a plea agreement.

The plea agreement limited his punishment at not more than 17 years in prison. Smith said Downing will be required to serve at least half of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

Smith said that when troopers arrived at the scene of the wreck back in 2019, they saw a freight liner oil field truck and a passenger pick-up truck each with massive damage.

"The driver of the Freightliner, Mr. Downing, told investigators that he had fallen asleep while driving and when he awoke and corrected he lost control of the truck. Mr. Downing also admitted that he had used methamphetamine and marijuana the night prior and that he had consumed two beers less than an hour before the wreck. Forensic blood laboratory results showed methamphetamine in Mr. Downing’s blood," the statement said.

"Crash reconstruction ultimately revealed that Mr. Downing’s semi-truck had crossed into oncoming traffic," the release continued. Prosecutors believe Downing over corrected after waking up.

"Of the four occupants of the pickup truck, one thirteen-year-old boy died at the scene and the other individuals suffered serious injuries, including a broken pelvis and shattered shoulder," Smith said.

Evidence presented during the sentencing hearing, Smith said, indicated Downing knew he should not have driven after partying the previous night. During cross examination, Downing told the prosecution that "he drank the beers because he was nervous about being lost on his drive back to central Texas." The defendant had no previous convictions for DWI nor any felony history.

"Methamphetamine and driving is never a safe combination," said Assistant District Attorney Nathan Young, who prosecuted the case. He added, "When someone decides to drive a massive commercial vehicle like an oil truck, they need to know their decision to combine drugs and alcohol comes with consequences, particularly when you end the life of an innocent child. Smith stated, "Our hearts go out to the family of the victims and hope this conviction and sentence will bring them some closure. This defendant’s reckless behavior caused someone their life and forever changed a family."