On Tuesday evening, the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management released a situation report that said there are currently six nursing homes in the county dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks. Residents and/or in the staff have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The report did not name the facilities, but said that were 15 patients in long term care facilities in the county currently dealing with COVID-19 and five staffers.

The report also showed that in the 24 hours before the report was issued, 27 people had arrived at emergency rooms in the county with suspected COVID-19 symptoms. Five people who currently reside in Grayson County were admitted to the hospital with COVID-19.

The Grayson County Health Department announced 10 new cases of COVID 19 Tuesday evening.

Those cases brought the county’s number of active cases to 62. The number of those hospitalized on Tuesday was 10. Thirty-seven people are weathering the illness at home. The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in the county was 9.48 on Tuesday morning.

The county’s 7-day rolling average for positive tests held at 9.48 percent on Tuesday morning. The state’s rolling average 13.57 percent. A total of 1,035 people have tested positive for the virus in Grayson County since the pandemic began. More than 963 have recovered and ten people have died.

It is important to note that there still is not wide spread testing in Grayson County. Grayson County’s population is over 100,000 people. So far, just over 10,917 people have been tested for the virus in the county. There were 56 tests pending on Tuesday morning.

Statistics provided by the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management show that on Tuesday morning the highest number of cases has been reported in people in their 30s with 207 cases and in their 40s with 206 cases. There have been 172 cases reported for people in their 50s, and 178 cases for people in their 20s. There were 47 cases reported of people in their 70s and 97 cases of people in their 60s. There are 94 cases reported of people under 19 and 34 cases of people over 80.

The county has also released statistics showing the cities where the people who have tested positive recently have lived in the county. The following cities in the county currently have active cases, Collinsville, 1; Denison, 8; Gordonville, 1; Howe, 1; Sherman, 46; Southmayd, 1; Van Alstyne 2; Whitesboro, 1 and Whitewright, 1.

A statement from the GCHD said they are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD.

The GCHD reminds people that if that they have traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has OVID-19 and have developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of that travel, they should call their healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, they should alert their provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department.

It is important to practice social distancing and follow the Grayson County Health Department’s Isolation or Quarantine Orders. For facilities testing patients, when a positive result is received, they must promptly notify the Grayson County Health Department to ensure proper measures can be taken to limit the spread of the disease.