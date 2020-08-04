Dewey W. "Dude" Phillips, a proud veteran of the United States Army and longtime resident of Caddo, Oklahoma, passed from this life on Aug. 1, 2020 at the age of 85. He was born in Caddo, to William E. Phillips and Minnie Lee (Smallwood) Phillips. A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 8, 2020 at the Gethsemane Cemetery in Caddo, with Bro. Tommy Green officiating.

Dude served his country in the United States Army. He graduated from the Caddo High School. Dude was a carpenter by trade.

Mr. Phillips is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.

Mr. Phillips was preceded in death by his parents and 12 siblings.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma; www.holmescoffeymurray.com